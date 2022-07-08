Saturday, July 9
Growing Up Together Childbirth Class is a one-session class held Virtually through Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon. To register call 605-280-1968 or on the web at www.growinguptogether.org. The cost is $40.00, pre-registration is required and scholarships are available to assist with the registration fee.
SD Discovery Center is hosting Itty Bitty Einsteins with bubble-related science experiments for preschoolers and caregivers from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Free with a SD Discovery Center membership.
SD Discovery Center is hosting “Starry Saturday” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects, and more. The topic will change depending on the presenter. Our new shows are not located inside of a planetarium dome and are in a larger area to allow for social distancing. Contact Kristine Heinen (605) 224-8295 for more information.
Sunday, July 10
In Concert for America from 2-4 p.m. CDT at Pierre First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave. This is a free will donation concert.
Monday, July 11
Understanding Me classes are held online from 10-12 p.m. They are for parents and guardians and other caregivers, focusing on children ages birth to three. The series covers child development, understanding behaviors, feeling management, and safe and healthy environments. To register for free, go to http://www.therightturn.net.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Stately Stitchers Guild Meeting will be from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. CDT at the Lutheran Memorial Church Basement, 320 E. Prospect Ave. No fee to attend as a guest. When you join the guild, dues are $20.00 a year. Contact Jenny Williams, 605-224-2463, for more information.
Tuesday, July 12
Knitting and Crochet club. Bring your projects to work on and socialize with others free coffee, water, and yarn provided. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT at the Rawlins Library. Free.
Summer Camp: Ready, Set, Science!: Earth! Wind! Fire! Water! Become a mini-scientist and explore how science helps us understand the world around us. This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for Pre-K. 1-2:30 p.m. CDT at the SD Discovery Center. Non-Members: $45 Members: $39.
Growing Up Together Pizza Ranch Fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Pizza Ranch. A portion of all sales will be donated to Growing Up Together for their annual fundraiser.
Fire Hydrant Party: Beat the heat at Devine Park for the first fire hydrant party brought to you by the Pierre Recreation Department and Fire Department. 6-7:30 p.m. Free.
