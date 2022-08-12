To include an item in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Aug. 13
The 6th Annual Backyard BBQ Competition will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fischers Lilly Park in Fort Pierre. Judging for the People’s Choice will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a $20 donation. Award winners will be announced at 4 p.m. A brisket lunch will be served from 1-3 p.m. for a $10 donation. Proceeds will benefit the Verendrye Museum, which supports the original museum, Depot Museum, Sansarc Country School Museum, Log Cabin Visitor Center Museum and 1905 Jail Museum. For more information, call Connie at 605 223-2042 or Sandy at 605 223-2504.
South Dakota Discovery Center at 805 W. Sioux Ave., Pierre, is hosting Starry Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program will include a variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects and more. Shows will be held in a larger area to allow for social distancing. For information, call Kristine Heinen at 605-224-8296.
Little Players will present “Miss Nelson is Missing” at 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre. The $5 tickets are available at the door. For more information, call 605-224-7826.
The Pierre A.A. Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre.
Read to Pumpkin Pye the therapy dog will be held from 10-11 a.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Pastors from eight churches will host a back-to-school prayer event at 6 p.m. in the T.F. Riggs High School Auditorium at 1010 E. Broadway Ave., Pierre. New Life Church’s worship team will lead congregational music during the one-hour event. Attendees are encouraged to bring food items for the Governor’s Grocery. Items that are needed include granola bars, macaroni and cheese cups, beef jerky, fruit cups, Ramen noodles and individually packaged snacks.
Monday, Aug. 15
Fort Pierre City Council meeting at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Dr., at 6:30 p.m. Join in person or online through zoom.us/join or by phone by dialing 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625 for phone or online options. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download City Council agendas and minutes.
The Pierre A.A. group meets at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. The Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
Volunteer opportunities are available at Feeding South Dakota at 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers will receive instructions. For more information, call 605-335-0364.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Rawlins Library Knitting and Crochet Club will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at the library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. Bring projects and socialize with others. Free coffee, water and yarn are provided. For more information, call 605-773-7421.
Youth in first grade and older can read to kittens from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at PAWS Animal Rescue at 1530 N. Lowell Ave., Pierre. Rawlins Municipal Library co-hosts the event. Seats are limited, register at rawlinslibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Rawlins Municipal Library is hosting story time at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. at Griffin Park in Pierre.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Rawlins Municipal Library is hosting story time at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. at Griffin Park, Pierre.
Friday, Aug. 19
The Oahe A.A. group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 20
A 5K Walk/Run to benefit Countryside Memory Center will begin at the Edward Jones office at 111 W. Capitol Ave., Pierre. Registration will be held at 8 a.m. and the walk will follow at 8:30 a.m. The $25 registration includes includes a T-shirt. Pre-register at www.countrysidehospicesupport.com. For more information, call 605-945-0827.
