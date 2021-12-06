Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Every Monday through Saturday ending on Christmas Eve, Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign sponsored by Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). To volunteer for a shift (usually 4-6 p.m or 6-8 p.m.) at Walmart or either of the Dakotamarts, call 224-8731.
Dec. 1-15. Tree House construction at the South Dakota Discovery Center. Volunteer to help during 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. at the Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Kendra Baucom at 605-224-8295.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Christmas at the Capitol, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day through Dec. 26. Display of approximately 80 Christmas trees. It also offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. Some performances may be viewed or replayed on its Facebook page. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Kidding Around with Yoga at the Rawlins Municipal Library, open to ages 1-100, starting at 3:45. Local yoga instructor Jen Rancour will lead the games and activities. Free.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s STEM Savvy — You Say Potato I Say Potato. STEM Savvy is a program for teens, run by teens. Hang out with your friends, play the telephone game, meet people from other countries and learn about how languages develop. At the Discovery Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 6:30-8 p.m.
Light up the Pierre Area, 3rd annual Community Holiday Light Competition for Pierre and Fort Pierre. Could win one of four $100 prizes — Best in Show, Clark Griswold (most lights), People’s Choice and Holiday Business. Voting, a list of displays and a map are at www.pierre.org and on Facebook @PierreAreaChamber. Winners will be announced by Dec. 30. Website: https://business.pierre.org/form/view/23594. Contact: 605-224-7361, contactchamber@pierre.org. Free.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Capital Area Networking (CAN) meeting. Second Wednesday of every month. Sole objective of giving and receiving referrals. 8:15-9:15 a.m. at Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave. Email: jessica.mefferd@fumic.com. Must be a Chamber member.
Volunteer for Feeding South Dakota’s Mobile Food Distribution, second Wednesday of each month, at River Cities Public Transit, 1600 E. Dakota Ave. in Pierre, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Various tasks to help with the monthly distribution of emergency food boxes to the public. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) support group meets online Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. Website: namisouthdakota.org. Contact: Erin Pazour.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Gale Online Courses. Every month, Rawlins Municipal Library offers instructor-led courses on Accounting & Finance, Business, Computer Applications, Design & Composition, Healthcare & Medical, Language & Arts, Law & Legal, Personal Development, Technology, and Writing & Publishing. Courses start on the second Wednesday of each month. Each course is six weeks long. Free to library card holders.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. Website: http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 9, local talent includes the Stanley County Elementary Chorus, 7:00 p.m.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists from 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Celebration, a Pierre and Fort Pierre business social gathering, including a social hour and awards ceremony, followed by entertainer and hypnotist Kellen Marson. Presentation of 2021 awards for Family Business of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Outstanding Hospitality Award, Pierre Pride Award, Farmer/Rancher of the Year, and the Chamber Business of the Year. At the Ramkota, 920 W Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Social starts at 5:30 p.m., awards at 7 p.m. To pre-register for a $500 table of eight, visit www.pierre.org or call 605-224-7361.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.