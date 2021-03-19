Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
The Pierre Elk’s Lodge sponsored 68th annual Easter Egg Hunt held on the S.D. Governor’s Residence lawn on April 4, at 1 p.m. “It has been my pleasure to serve as chairman of the Elks Easter Egg Hunt for 30-plus years. This event is the oldest and largest family event in the state of S.D., with 1,500 children ages up to 12 years participating each year,” said Steven Wegman. To volunteer to help stuff eggs before the event, or help on Easter morning, call Wegman at 605-295-1221.
Saturday, March 20
Pierre’s Boy Scout Troop 27’s Pinewood Derby at Northridge Plaza (1516 N. Harrison Ave.). Come support the local troop and cheer on their derby cars.
Love In The Air Vendor Show at Pierre Senior Citizens Center (401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre). 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: Megan Herman 605-895-2461 or 605-951-6207. Free.
Sunday, March 21
Love In The Air Vendor Show at Pierre Senior Citizens Center (401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre). 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: Megan Herman 605-895-2461 or 605-951-6207. Free.
Discovery on Tap: Egypt. Special Women in Science edition of Discovery on Tap during Women’s History Month. National Geographic Explorer and archaeologist Nora Shawki will join us virtually to talk about life on a dig and how, exactly, one becomes an Egyptologist. Lecture with a presentation and time for Q&A. Simul-stream to Facebook. Sign up to receive the Zoom link prior to the event so you can ask questions in person. 3-4 p.m. Free with donation requested. Website http://www.sd-discovery.org. Contact: 605-224-8295.
Monday, March 22
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club #1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Tuesday, March 23
The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.