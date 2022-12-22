To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Pierre United Methodist Church at 117 N. Central Ave. will hold Christmas Eve services geared for families at 3 p.m., with the Chancel Choir at 7:30 p.m. and with Communion at 11 p.m.
A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 6 p.m. at Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave.
A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held 6-7 p.m. at Lakota Chapel at 2125 E. Park St. in Pierre. Call Laurie Bonhorst at 605-222-0472 for more information.
A Christmas Eve will be held at 3:30, 6 and 10 p.m. at Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave. in Pierre.
First Congregational United Church of Christ at 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre will have a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal Church at 408 N. Jefferson Ave. in Pierre will host a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Oahe Presbyterian Church at 2115 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre will have a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Christmas
A Christmas hymn sing worship will be held at 9 a.m. at Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave. in Pierre.
First Congregational United Church of Christ at 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre will host a 10 a.m. Christmas Day Birthday Brunch for Jesus in the fellowship hall.
Trinity Episcopal Church at 408 N. Jefferson Ave. in Pierre will host a Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.
Pierre United Methodist Church at 117 N. Central Ave. will hold a Christmas service at 9:30 a.m., which will stream on Facebook and rebroadcast at 11 a.m. on KCCR radio.
Oahe Presbyterian Church at 2115 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre will have a Christmas Day service at 9 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 26
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host a free game night at 7 p.m.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Daycare providers’ art party will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. The event will include guest speakers, snacks, and arts and crafts. Children are welcome to the free event. Call 605-773-4755 to reserve a spot.
Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, will host Legos for children of all ages from 1-3 p.m.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, will host games for children of all ages from 1-3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.