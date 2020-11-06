Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bring canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
CCC CDL Class. Capital City Campus. For more information: info@capitalcitycampus.org, https://capitalcitycampus.org/academics/cdl-classes/. $195 per student.
Saturday Blitz, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Online with The Right Turn. Contact: Kendra Bly, 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. $5 per Class,
Capital City Farmer’s Market, parking lot in Pierre (corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street), from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information https://www.facebook.com/capcityfarmersmarket.
31st annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner and fundraiser, at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Hitchcock Museum Auction, featuring Casey Tibbs Collection, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pat Duffy Center.
Monday, November 9
The Right Turn’s “Bring Your ‘A’ Game.” Session focuses on soft skills in the workplace: helps employees understand work ethic and the top seven soft skills employers desire. Assistance with transportation and daycare expenses. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 16, 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21 at The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave. Pierre. Call 605-773-4755 or email kbly@midconetwork.com.
Stately Stitchers Guild Meeting. Second Monday of each month, 6:15-8:45 PM. Lutheran Memorial Church Basement, 320 E Prospect Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota. For more information: Pat Wheeldreyer, 605-224-4773.
Nov. 9, 12: Understanding Me. 6-8 p.m. .Online with The Right Turn. For more information: Kendra Bly, 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. Free.
Nov. 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25: English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 PM.The Right Turn. For more information: (or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
