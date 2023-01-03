To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Storytimes for children through pre-kindergarten will be held 10 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Thursday, Jan. 5
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center at 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-222-1969.
The Civil Air Patrol-Pierre Composite Squadron will serve meals to veterans at 6 p.m. first Thursday of month at the American Legion cabin. For more information, contact Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Friday, Jan. 6
First Friday Free Play will be held 1-4 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Children can try out puppets, white boards, games, gadgets and more.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Saturday, Jan. 7
SD Discovery Center is hosting Itty Bitty Einsteins: Living on Ice from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Register on their website, or contact Jan Martin at 605-224-8295.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Jan. 8
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison St., Pierre.
In Concert for Christmas will be held 2-4 p.m. at Pierre First United Methodist Church at 117 N. Central Ave. Lori Hall will play the bells. Vocalist Jeff Speaect and organist and pianist Ron Smith also will perform. A free-will offering to support the Church of Hope at the state Women's Prison in Pierre will be taken. A reception will follow in the Narthex at the rear of the church.
Monday, Jan. 9
Free after-school Bingo for elementary students will be held 3:30-4:15 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host a free game night at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
The Knitting Club will meet at Rawlins Municipal Library or at a member's home at 11 a.m. The club is making hats for babies born at St. Mary’s Hospital. For more information, contact Rawlins Library at 605-773-7421.
A blood drive will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus at 1221 E. Broadway Ave. in Pierre.
Free after-school Bingo for middle school students will be held 3:30-4:15 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
