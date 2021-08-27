Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Eisnach Celebration of Life & 5K Memorial Run/walk. Free-will donation to the YMCA. 7:30 a.m register at the Chamber of Commerce. 8 a.m. run/walk starts at the Chamber. 10:30 a.m. Community Bible Church Memorial service & S.D. Highway Patrol 21 gun salute. Noon to 2 p.m. at Steamboat Park refreshments served & music by the Over Forte band. Contact: Danna Eisnach-Nesler call or text 712-490-0503, denettek@pie.midco.net. Open to the public — Free.
West Shore XC Bike Race, sponsored by Oahe Wheelmen, at West Shore MTB Trails in Fort Pierre. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Alongside Lake Oahe & the Missouri River, a 40-mile USA Cycling sanctioned XC MTB Race with cash prizes in expert men & women and in expert juniors male & female races. The course is five miles of singletrack. Online registration through BikeReg.com. Cost of $100 per rider includes a cycling cap and a post-race luncheon at Drifters Bar & Grille. Online registration: https://www.bikereg.com/50016. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/352705506245708/?ref=newsfeed. Contact: Oahe Wheelmen at steber.uriah@gmail.com.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. Tie Dye Volcano band from 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Free live music at Grey Goose Social Club north of Pierre, starting at 7:30 p.m. Pierre-based rock band Houdek performs an album-release show of “Blue Mind.” Local singer-songwriter Katie Dwyer, who also has a new release of original music, also performs. Houdek’s members are Patrick, Jack and Jennifer Baker, and Tom, Molly and Patrick Valentine. Houdek has appeared at the Fort Pierre Lilly Fest, Short Grass Arts Council’s “Tales on the River” program, SDPB’s “Moment in Sound,” Levitt at the Falls and JazzFest in Sioux Falls, and the Deadwood Jam.
Sunday, Aug. 29
First Congregational United Church of Christ outdoor service, with music by Frank and Shirley Halligan, at Fischers Lilly Park in Fort Pierre. 10 a.m. Potluck picnic to follow.
Mariachi San Pablo concert, at Steamboat Park Amphitheater in Pierre, noon to 2 p.m. Presented by Faith Lutheran Church of Pierre. Free Mexican lunch and games for kids, followed by the concert. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Part of a ministry for a Lutheran mission based in El Paso, Texas. Mission trip summary and mariachi band during 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. church services.
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8. Bands: August 29 — Hidden Timber Band.
Monday, Aug. 30
Rawlins Library Board of Trustees meeting 5 p.m.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.