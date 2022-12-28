To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, will host games for children of all ages from 1-3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Surprise Package presents its choral Christmas Concert at Trinity Episcopal Church, 408 N. Jefferson Ave., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Jan. 1
New Year’s Day
No entries
Monday, Jan. 2
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host a free game night at 7 p.m.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. To join online or by phone, call 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download city council agendas and minutes.
Hughes County Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the courthouse at 104 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. To join by audio conference, dial 667-770-1890 and enter access code 5534266.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Thursday, Jan. 5
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center at 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-222-1969.
The Civil Air Patrol-Pierre Composite Squadron will serve meals to veterans at 6 p.m. first Thursday of month at the American Legion cabin. For more information, contact Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Stanley County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse at 8 E. Second Ave. in Fort Pierre.
