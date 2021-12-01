Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Every Monday through Saturday ending on Christmas Eve, Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign sponsored by Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). To volunteer for a shift (usually 4-6 p.m or 6-8 p.m.) at Walmart or either of the Dakotamarts, call 224-8731.
Dec. 1-15. Tree House construction at the South Dakota Discovery Center. Volunteer to help during 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. at the Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Kendra Baucom at 605-224-8295.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Christmas at the Capitol, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day through Dec. 26. Display of approximately 80 Christmas trees. It also offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. Some performances may be viewed or replayed on its Facebook page. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
The 16th annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive. Friendly competition between supporters of law enforcement and supporters of fire departments. Dec. 2-4 at Faith Lutheran Church, 714 North Grand in Pierre. Dec. 2-3, noon to 6 p.m., Dec. 4, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free T-shirt while supply lasts. Contact: 877-258-4825, vitalant.org/tylerwilcox.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. Website: http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 2, local talent includes Kim Jacobs-Bowman’s piano students, 6-7 p.m. They also perform on Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to noon.
Coloring after School at the Rawlins Municipal Library, open to ages 1-100, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Chili Cookoff deadline for Dec. chili and soup cookoff. The free cookoff is from 4:30-6:00 p.m. during the Christmas Tree Lighting event in Fort Pierre. Contact: Sunny at 605-223-7603 or fpdc@fortpierre.com.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists from 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Dec. 3
Onida’s “Twas the Night Before” celebration. All-day event.
Last day to register for the 3rd annual Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Possibly win one of four awards and $100 in Pierre Pride certificates which can be redeemed at any Pierre or Fort Pierre business — Best in Show, Most Lights, People’s Choice or Holiday Business. Voting can be found at www.pierre.org, beginning Dec. 7. A map of all light displays is available by Dec. 7. Winners will be announced by Dec. 30. Website: https://business.pierre.org/form/view/23594. Contact: 605-224-7361, contactchamber@pierre.org. Free.
Chili Cookoff deadline for Dec. 4 chili and soup cookoff. The free cookoff is from 4:30-6:00 p.m. during the Christmas Tree Lighting event in Fort Pierre. Contact: Sunny at 605-223-7603 or fpdc@fortpierre.com.
Set-up for Cowboy Christmas craft and vendor event, at Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Booth cost includes tables, chairs and advertising.
16th annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive. Friendly competition between supporters of law enforcement and supporters of fire departments. Dec. 3-4 at Faith Lutheran Church, 714 North Grand in Pierre. Dec. 3, noon to 6 p.m., Dec. 4, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free T-shirt while supply lasts. Contact: 877-258-4825, vitalant.org/tylerwilcox.
Pierre Fire Awards Banquet. A special evening at the Ramkota where the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department recognizes its volunteer firefighters and awards those who have gone above the call of duty. Social at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by awards. Contact: Ian Paul at 280-2121 or Ian.paul@ci.pierre.sd.us.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 3, local talent includes pianist Annie Tucker from Fort Pierre, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
The 16th annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive. Friendly competition between supporters of law enforcement and supporters of fire departments. At Faith Lutheran Church, 714 North Grand in Pierre, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free T-shirt while supply lasts. Contact: 877-258-4825, vitalant.org/tylerwilcox.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 4, local talent includes Kim Jacobs-Bowman’s piano students, 10 a.m. to noon.
Handmade Holiday Market, hosted by the Shortgrass Arts Council, at the St. Charles, 207 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A pop-up market of local artists, crafters and makers who have items for purchase. Contact: info@shortgrassarts.org.
Annual Pie Day at Christmas at the Capitol, first floor of the Capitol building in Pierre. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/ChristmasattheCapitol/ Free pie. Contact: rick.augusztin@state.sd.us, 605-773-3688. Free.
Dec. 4 and 5. Meet Santa Claus at the Northridge Plaza, noon to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19.
The 35th Pat Duffy Community Center’s Holiday “Tour of Homes” fundraiser, 1-4 p.m. The 2021 homes are the Colton & Kristen Carter home at 206 Rousseau Ave. in Fort Pierre, the Brandon & Abbey Campea home at 3208 Colony Lp. in Fort Pierre, the Farr House at 106 E. Wynoka St. in Pierre, Steve & Jami Beck home at 20913 Royal Ridge Rd. in Pierre and the Chad & Sandra Griese home at 20492 Homestead Pl. in Pierre. Contact: Tessa Krueger at 222-2522 or tessa@kruegercontracting.com. Tickets cost $15.
Christmas Centerpiece workshops, at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 S.D. Hwy. 34 in Pierre at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Early pre-registration required, 224-8832. Plastic container provided. Fee: $25 plus any extra materials. Finished arrangements usually cost from $25-40.
Moose Lodge winter vendor fair, at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free for shoppers.
Cowboy Christmas craft and vendor event, at Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Booth cost includes tables, chairs and advertising. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free for shoppers.
Pierre Players flat-building workshop at 10 a.m. at the Grand Opera House. Led by Scott Hipple, who has built numerous Pierre Players’ sets. Volunteers will replace the canvas on 10-foot flats used for set construction. Volunteers are also needed to help with other maintenance at the Grand Opera House, such as organizing the paint room, renumbering audience seats and rows, and painting the Encore Room Box Office. For more information about the workshop, upcoming Pierre Players productions, auditioning or getting involved, visit pierreplayers.com or email info@pierreplayers.com. Free.
Fort Pierre Christmas Tree Lighting & Cowboy Christmas, corner of Deadwood and Main in Fort Pierre from 4-7 p.m. Wagon rides, chili cookoff, Stanley County School kids caroling, food wagon and Santa. Tree lighting at 7 p.m. To enter the cook-off, contact Sunny at 223-7603. Free-will offering taken to benefit Stanley County residents in need of energy assistance. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events/. Phone 605-223-7603. Free.
Winter Wonderland, by the Central South Dakota Skating Club. Local figure skaters performing in group, duet and solo numbers at the Fort Pierre Expo Center from 7-9 p.m. Website: http://Pierrefsc.com. Contact: Stef Garland, 605-393-5064, Csdscnews@gmail.com. Free willing offering and non-perishable food donations.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
