Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov.
Through Oct. 31. The Stanley County School District Student Council is collecting socks to be distributed to needy families in the Fort Pierre and Pierre area. Bring new socks, any size, to the middle-high school office. For more information or to have donated items picked up, call advisor Shirley Swanson at 223-7743.
Through Oct. 31. Game meat food drive. Hunters may donate processed game meat to food pantries by calling Sportsmen Against Hunger at 605-280-4977 to make arrangements for someone to pick up the meat.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Haunted Doggie Hustle, a one-mile kids and 5k costume run/walk fundraiser. All proceeds go toward creating a fence for the Pierre Community Dog Park. Leashed dogs are welcome, especially in costume. Treats after the race. Registration at 8 a.m., adult race begins at 9 a.m., kids race at 10 a.m., all starting at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierreDogPark. Contact: Paige, 480-677-9262. $5 per child, $10 per adult, $25 per family.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon. Last one of the year. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Halloween Storytime at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 9-10 a.m. Trick or Treating at the Library, crafts, wear your costumes, 9 a.m. to noon. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Hayes Community Hall’s Fall Festival, 3-5 p.m. CT, sponsored by Grace Lutheran, Deep Creek and Little Brown churches. Carnival game, indoor trick-or-treating, pumpkin contest, cake walk. Costumes welcomed.
Trick or Treat at Northridge Plaza, 1615 N. Garfield Ave., 3-5 p.m. Multiple candy stations. The Alley Exchange will have prizes for costume contest winners. Website: https://www.facebook.com/ events/259217052758133/?acontext=%7B%22event%7D.
Oct. 30-31. Halloween Photo Fun, at the Historic Farr House, 106 E. Wynoka St., 5-8 p.m. Step back in time and start a Halloween tradition by documenting this year’s costume with a free picture in our specially decorated foyer. All ages are welcome. Note that parking is limited. Website: https://fb.me/e/15qOBVg2q, Email ashley@thefarrhouse.com. Free.
Trunk or Treat at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 506 N. Jefferson Ave. in Pierre, 6-8 p.m. All are welcome.
Oct. 30-31. Grey Goose Halloween Display, 6-9:30 p.m. 19988 Grey Goose Rd., turn onto Gray Goose Road off Hwy. 1804 and drive a little over four miles north. Look for the orange flowing lights. Individuals and families are welcome to walk around and enjoy the lit jack-o-lanterns, spooks and goblins.
Pierre Players performance of dramatic comedy “A Little Piece of Heaven” at the Grand Opera House. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Virtual performance available online. Directed by Kathy Riedy.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Drive through Trick-or-Treat at the First United Methodist Church, 4-6 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat at the governor’s residence, hosted by Governor Kristi Noem and First Gentleman Bryon Noem. 5-6:30 p.m.
Mission Impossible hosted by the Community Bible Church, for all youth grades 6-12, at the Oahe State Recreation area below the dam. After food and a message, middle schoolers start at 6 p.m., high schoolers start at 8 p.m. Game objective: find the Token Center out in the woods, get a token, then get back to the Redemption Center for a point for your team. Repeat. But if a Gunner spots you, you must stop where you are. A Roper then takes away your token, and you have to start over. Fun in a safe environment, with adult supervisors. Contact: Jenn Oedekoven at 605-224-6730. No pre-registration required.
Monday, Nov. 1
Super Senior Day at the Rawlins Municipal Library, first Monday of each month unless there is a holiday and then it will default to the next week. The day includes free copies (limit of 10 pages and black and white prints only), free faxing (limit of 3 pages), one free book from the ongoing book sale, free computer access for seniors.
City of Pierre Seasoned Citizen Programs. Zumba Gold is at 9 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Zumba Gold is a modified lower-intensity Zumba class for active older adults. Tai Chi is at 10 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Tai chi can boost upper- and lower-body flexibility as well as strength and balance. Yoga and Tai Chi chair exercises at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Senior Center. Classes go through Dec. 22. Free with Senior Center membership, $10 for non-members. Contact: Mindy Cheap, recreation superintendent, 605-773-7445, mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us
Spay-ghetti dinner fundraiser for PAWS Animal Rescue, 5-7 p.m. Drive-through at the First United Methodist Church, 117 Central Ave., in Pierre. Enjoy spaghetti (choice of meat or chunky fresh garden veggie sauce), Caesar salad, garlic bread, Tiramisu and bottled water. Free-will donation to help raise money for the spay and neuter program.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Fort Pierre City Council meets every first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m. Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
