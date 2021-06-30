Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
July 24 — Family Fun Run, fundraiser for Pierre swimming pool accessories project. At Steamboat park, 9 a.m. Include a series of water obstacles, sprinklers, super soakers, water balloons and slip & slides. Registration: $25 for individual; family of four $40; $5 extra for each additional family member. Register by July 9 to get a fun run t-shirt and sunglasses. To register, visit pierrepool.com. Contact: 605-773-7445.
Thursday, July 1
July 1-3. Rushmore National BB Gun Invitational in Fort Pierre, at the Oahe Expo Center — Casey Tibbs Street. Thursday 8 a.m. check-in and gun check. Saturday 3 p.m. awards ceremony. Free for spectators.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m. 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Free weekend food for kids, every Thursday through August 12. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park St., 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Zonta Club of Pierre/Fort Pierre fundraiser at Fischer’s Lilly Park in Fort Pierre. The 1/4 chicken — made by Richie Z’s — served with watermelon, chips and bottled water. Held at Fort Pierre’s First Thursday Event, 5-8 p.m. Website: http://zontadistrict12.org/pierre-fort-pierre. Contact: Zontapfp@hotmail.com. $8.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists from 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878
Fort Pierre First Thursday event — formerly known as Summer Nights — at Fischer’s Lilly Park in Fort Pierre from 5:30-8 p.m. The Dirty Boot Band; vendors; chicken dinner; kids activities; Master Gardeners, healthcare and other information booths; free wagon rides. To register as a vendor or for more information, visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/MaxwellStrategies1/FortPierreFirstThursdayEventSeries2021. Recurring on August 5, September 2, October 7. Free.
Friday, July 2
July 1-3. Rushmore National BB Gun Invitational in Fort Pierre, at the Oahe Expo Center — Casey Tibbs Street. Saturday 3 p.m. awards ceremony. Free for spectators.
Saturday, July 3
Rushmore National BB Gun Invitational in Fort Pierre, at the Oahe Expo Center — Casey Tibbs Street. Starts at 9 a.m., awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Free for spectators.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com
July 3-4. Fort Pierre annual 4th of July Rodeo. At Stanley County Fairgrounds, 7 p.m. both nights. Fireworks display at 10 p.m. July Fourth. Nearing 50th anniversary. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events/. Contact: Scott Deal at 605-280-7010 or scottdeal01@yahoo.com. $15; free for youth under 12.
Sunday, July 4
Fourth Family Fun Run, sponsored by Four On The Fourth Race Committee, 102 Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre from 8-10 a.m. $25 per person – children 12 and under free.
One Hope Ecumenical Worship in Griffin Park in front of the park shelter, starting at 9:30 a.m. The four churches joining in these services are First Congregational UCC (Pastor Emily Munger); First United Methodist (Greg Kroger); First Baptist (Russell Jones); and Resurrection Lutheran (Matt Spoden). All are welcome in ONE HOPE. Invite your friends and bring your lawn chairs.
Fort Pierre’s 4th of July Parade. Starts at 10 a.m. Contact: 605-223-7603. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events/
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. Bands to be announced. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8
Fort Pierre annual Fourth of July Rodeo. At Stanley County Fairgrounds, 7 p.m. both nights. Fireworks display at 10 p.m. July 4th. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events/. Contact: Scott Deal at 605-280-7010. $15; free for youth under 12.
Capital City Band Concert “Let Freedom Ring.” at Steamboat Park Amphitheater. Instrumental and vocal selections. Starts at 9 p.m., an hour later than usual, to be just before the Fort Pierre fireworks display. The Capital City Band, directed by Larry Johnson, presents weekly concerts from the amphitheater, usually Wednesdays at 8 p.m. New musicians are always welcome. Contact: ljohnson@pie.midco.net, www.cCapitalCityBand.org. Free.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
