Wednesday, July 31

School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.

School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.

Master Networks: The Master Networks Pierre Chapter meets weekly from noon to 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Inn in Pierre. The group discusses business training and development.

Lunch & Learn: The Right Turn,115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 12:30-1:15 p.m. Bring your own lunch and learn about children’s resources at the SD State Library. The featured speaker is Laura Kelly, Children & Youth Services coordinator at the library. Free.

Thursday, August 1

School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.

School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.

Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. This peer-led support group is for people living with mental illness, and also for their family members. People learn from each other, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement.

BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.

No Breast Cancer Survivors Meeting

Fort Pierre Women of Today: Sutley Senior Center. 7 p.m.

Tales on the River: Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 7:00-8:00 p.m. This week’s speaker is Mark Venner discussing organic farming in South Dakota. Sponsored by the Short Grass

Arts Council. Free event. The Women of the Moose will serve a light meal beginning at 6:15 p.m. for $5 per person.

Friday, August 2

School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, ends today.

School Supply Donation Drive; Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug.16.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.

Cancer Support for Young Women: Meets the first Friday of the month at noon. St. Mary’s Healthcare Center third floor conference room. This group will be facilitated by Ambulatory Care staff. Info: Susan at 224-3370.

Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse. 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.

Cultural Heritage Center: Open for research. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Reading Adventure: Rawlins Municipal Library. 1 p.m. Info: 773-7421.

Itty Bitty Einsteins: South Dakota Discovery Center, 10:30 a.m., free for members ages 3-5 (with parent/guardian).

Read to “Pumpkin Pye” Day: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments