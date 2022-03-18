Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Candidate Forum, at the Community and Youth Involved Senior Center, 19 E. Main Ave. in Fort Pierre, 10 a.m. Mayoral candidates Gloria Hanson and Jim Hoffman, and Ward II candidates Carl Rathbun and Scott Deal. Hosted by the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Pierre Chamber of Commerce. Free.
“Cozy Quilts” free project bag at Cultural Heritage Center’s Family Fun Saturday. Pick up instructions and materials from 10-11:30 a.m. Video instructions are on the museum’s website, history.sd.gov/museum and Facebook page, South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center. You can cut the squares into smaller pieces, like triangles, to create more complex patterns. Contact: 605-773-6000. Free.
Hosanna Dance Studio performs an adaptation of “Prince of Egypt,” at the Riggs Theater in Pierre. Two performances titled “The Deliverer” include a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 7 p.m. Doors open an hour earlier. Fifty dancers and actors, ranging from three years old through adult, will perform. Artistic Director Sunny Hannum said, though “The Deliverer” previously performed in 2008 and in 2015, this year’s performance has some new choreography and staging. Contact: 605-220-1032. Admission is free-will offering.
Container Gardening, at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 S.D. Hwy. 34 in Pierre, 1-3 p.m. Instructional class on why and how to do container gardening, from single pots to backyard raised beds. Will cover the benefits of growing plants in containers, potential pitfalls, and main strategies for success. Register to win a gift certificate. Website: http://www.eastpierregarden.com. Contact: 605-224-8832. Free.
Badlands Roughstock Challenge at the Shomer Event Center in Fort Pierre continues, 7 p.m. Twenty top bronc riders and 20 top bull riders. See Miss Rodeo South Dakota Adrianne Schaunaman. $15 for adults; $10 for ages 12 years and under.
Sunday, March 20
Donate books through March 27. The Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre has taken over AAUW’s annual book sale, to be held at the Northridge Plaza on April 8-10. Donations of used books, CDs and DVDs are being accepted. Not accepting encyclopedias, magazines, textbooks, cassettes or VHS tapes. Drop off bins are at the Oahe Family YMCA, both Pierre and Fort Pierre DakotaMarts, BankWest main branch in Pierre, and the Discovery Center. To arrange pickup of larger book donations, email Zontapfp@hotmail.com, visit http://zontadistrict12.org/pierre-fort-pierre, phone Allison Jares at 605-280-9160, Laurie Gustafson at 605-280-4876 or Kelli Buscher at 605-280-1511.
Monday, March 21
The Pierre and Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Mondays of each month, at noon in the Perkins meeting room, 217 E. Hustan Ave. in Fort Pierre. Contact: president Kody Kyriss, text 605-280-4165, email pfpkiwanis@gmail.com.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s after school program for ages 0-100+, 3:45-4:45 p.m. This session is “Basic Gardening” with Mary Eckstrom from East Pierre Landscaping. Plant a seed to take home with you. Website: Rawlinslibrary.org. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us.
Buchanan Elementary School concert, at the Riggs Theater, 6:30 p.m.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m. Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
