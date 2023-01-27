To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Community Room is hosting Legislative Coffee from 10 a.m. to noon. Hear from your District 24 Legislators on legislation anticipation and 2023 bills. You can also submit any questions you may have for our Legislators at the following link: www.tallyspace.com/63bc89a430f1e
Soup Supper prepared by the famous cooks at the Pierre Senior Center, 401 W. Pleasant Dr. from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Chili, chicken noodle, vegetable beef, homemade breads and homemade desserts $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Call Sandra at 605-224-7730 for more information.
Sunday, Jan. 29
No Events
Monday, Jan. 30
Beck Motors blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. at 1905 N. Garfield Ave. in Pierre. Go online at Vitalant.org or call 605-222-2432 to schedule.
Learn about the Pierre Teammates Mentoring Program from noon to 1 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Elementary school students will make indoor snowman crafts from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Crafting supplies will be provided. No registration is necessary.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
The Knitting Club will meet at Rawlins Municipal Library at 11 a.m. The club is making hats for babies born at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. For more information, contact Rawlins Library at 605-773-7421.
Becks Motors blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon at 1905 N. Garfield Ave. in Pierre. Go online at Vitalant.org or call 605-222-2432 to schedule.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carryout.
Storytime at Rawlins Municipal Library at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. at 1000 E. Church St.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Groundhog Day Program, an after school program for elementary school-age kids, featuring groundhog stories and crafts from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St.
The Civil Air Patrol-Pierre Composite Squadron will serve meals to veterans at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of month at the American Legion Cabin. For more information, contact Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
The Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park, provides a free hot meal to the community every Thursday Night from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome!
Friday, Feb. 3
First Friday Free Play from 1-4 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., featuring puppets, whiteboards, gadgets, games and more.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Take your child to the library day at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., featuring Valentine's Day stories. Make Valentine's Day cards for family and seniors at Avantara and Mary House nursing homes.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
