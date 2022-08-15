To include an item in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Volunteer opportunities are available at Feeding South Dakota at 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers will receive instructions. For more information, call 605-335-0364.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Rawlins Library Knitting and Crochet Club will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring projects and socialize with others. Free coffee, water and yarn are provided. For more information, call 605-773-7421.
Youth in first grade and older can read to kittens from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at PAWS Animal Rescue at 1530 N. Lowell Ave., Pierre. Rawlins Municipal Library co-hosts the event. Seats are limited; register at rawlinslibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Rawlins Municipal Library is hosting story time at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at Griffin Park, Pierre.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Rawlins Municipal Library is hosting story time at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at Griffin Park, Pierre.
Friday, Aug. 19
The 51st Annual South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo will open at 5 p.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. The top four contestants qualified for the three-day event during the 39 regional rodeos held throughout the state and will compete for saddles, belt buckles and scholarships. A weekend admission pass is $25; otherwise it is $10 per performance.
The A.A. Oahe Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre.
Saturday, Aug. 20
The 51st Annual South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo will continue with performances at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Admission pass is $10 per performance.
A 5K Walk/Run to benefit Countryside Memory Center will begin at Edward Jones office at 111 W. Capitol Ave. Registration begins at 8 a.m. for the 8:30 a.m. walk/run. The $25 registration fee includes a T-shirt. Register at ww.countrysidehospicesupport.com or on the day of the event. For more information, call 945-0827.
Sunday, Aug. 21
The 51st Annual South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo continues at 9 a.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. The top four contestants qualified for the three-day event during the 39 regional rodeos held throughout the state and will compete for saddles, belt buckles and scholarships. Admission is $10.
