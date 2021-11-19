Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota -- Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club -- 325 S. Garfield Ave. -- available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Through Dec. 3. Register for 3rd annual Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Possibly win one of four awards and $100 in Pierre Pride certificates which can be redeemed at any Pierre or Fort Pierre business - Best in Show, Most Lights, People's Choice or Holiday Business. Voting can be found at www.pierre.org, beginning Dec. 9. A map of all light displays is available by Dec. 9. Winners will be announced by Dec. 29. Website: https://business.pierre.org/form/view/23594. Contact: 605-224-7361, contactchamber@pierre.org. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Deer Season -- East River, opens Nov 20; ends Dec 5. (West River season opened Nov. 13; ends Nov 28.)
COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids ages 5-11 years, at Avera Medical Group in Pierre, 9-11:30 a.m. Children receive a dose one-third the size of an adult dose and will also need a two-shot series three weeks apart. A parent or guardian must be present. To schedule an appointment, call 605-945-5269. Another kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic is Dec. 11, 9-11:30 a.m.
Nov. 20-21. Pierre Players performance lighting workshop at the Grand Opera House 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Led by Pierre native Rodger Hartley, technical director for the Black Hills Community Theatre. 1-7 p.m. He will demonstrate how to set up a repertoire lighting configuration for Pierre Players’ stage and teach volunteers how to customize the lights and control board. For more information about the workshop, upcoming Pierre Players productions, auditioning or getting involved, visit pierreplayers.com or email info@pierreplayers.com. Free.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Last event of the season. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Kirley Hall Craft Show, at 13 miles north of Junction 14/34/63 and 1.25 miles east on Hayes Road. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT. Painting to pies, beads to quilts, halter to pottery, knives to food - 18-plus vendors. Soup lunch proceeds toward upkeep of Kirley Hall.
Trinity Episcopal Church’s Fall Festival, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 408 N. Jefferson Ave. in Pierre. Bake sale and sweet shoppe -- homemade soups, hotdogs, desserts and beverages. Adults $7 and kids 7-12 years old $5.
Spruce Porch Pot workshops, at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 S.D. Hwy. 34 in Pierre at 2 p.m. You may bring your own 12- to 14-inch diameter pot if you can carry it by yourself. Early pre-registration required, 224-8832. Fee: $10 plus the cost of materials -- finished pots usually cost from $40 to $80.
Pierre Area Center for Equality’s LGBTQ+ Autumn Pride event, Missouri Avenue Event Center. Two drag shows, 5-10 p.m. Two drag shows.
Dueling Duo fundraiser for Stanley County Student Council, at Drifters Bar & Grille, Hustan Avenue in Fort Pierre, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Contact: call or text 605-280-2491. $35 single ticket, $250 for table of eight.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Nov. 20-21. Pierre Players performance lighting workshop at the Grand Opera House 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Led by Pierre native Rodger Hartley, technical director for the Black Hills Community Theatre. 1-7 p.m. He will demonstrate how to set up a repertoire lighting configuration for Pierre Players’ stage and teach volunteers how to customize the lights and control board. For more information about the workshop, upcoming Pierre Players productions, auditioning or getting involved, visit pierreplayers.com or email info@pierreplayers.com. Free.
Spruce Porch Pot workshops, at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 S.D. Hwy. 34 in Pierre at 2 p.m. You may bring your own 12- to 14-inch diameter pot if you can carry it by yourself. Early pre-registration required, 224-8832. Fee: $10 plus the cost of materials -- finished pots usually cost from $40 to $80.
Swishers Dance Club meeting, at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 3 p.m. All are welcome.
Monday, Nov. 22
City of Pierre Seasoned Citizen Programs. Zumba Gold is at 9 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Zumba Gold is a modified lower-intensity Zumba class for active older adults. Tai Chi is at 10 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Tai chi can boost upper- and lower-body flexibility as well as strength and balance. Yoga and Tai Chi chair exercises at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Senior Center. Classes go through Dec. 22. Free with Senior Center membership, $10 for non-members. Contact: Mindy Cheap, recreation superintendent, 605-773-7445, mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us
The Right Turn’s fundraiser at Pizza Ranch, 5-8 p.m. A portion of all sales from dine-in, carry-out, delivery and gift certificates will go to The Right Turn to help with education and job training programs. Contact: Nancy Schlichenmayer at 773-4755.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) support group meets each Monday at 5:30 p.m at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Rosanne Summerside at 605-222-3874.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Parade of Lights. 21st annual parade to kick off the holiday season, 5 p.m. lineup and judging, 6 p.m. parade. Registration forms are available at the Chamber. Pre-registration requested but not mandatory. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place entries, and the Mayor's Choice and Griswold awards. Line up at the Riggs High School parking lot. Parade starts down Broadway Ave. to Highland Ave., to Pleasant and on to Pierre St., finishing at the American Legion cabin. Donations are welcome to offset costs of the parade. No charge to attend or be in the parade. Contact: Pierre Area Chamber - 224-7361.
Capitol City Al Anon meeting, every Monday at 6 p.m. in the Resurrection Lutheran church at the corner of E. Capitol Ave. and S. Taylor Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Luann Noeske, 605-280-9886.
