Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Through June 7. Pierre Summer Recreation program registration, online. This year: four two-week recreation sessions, the first session starting on June 7; also several sports camps. For more information and to register, visit the recreation page at cityofpierre.org or phone 605-224-7445.
Thursday, May 13
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee / visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
T.F. Riggs High School Spring Band Concert at 7 p.m. $3/student, $5.00/adult.
History and Heritage Book Club’s free hour-long program starts at 7 p.m. Former South Dakota State Historical Society Director Jay D. Vogt talks about the book “Picturing the Past,” featuring photographs of a variety of S.D. historic properties, with essays by Vogt. The book demonstrates that history happens everywhere, and promotes preserving historic properties. To attend either by Zoom or in person at the Cultural Heritage Center, register at sdhsf.org. The book is sold at the Cultural Heritage Center and the Capitol.
Friday, May 14
Stanley County School middle-high Spring Concert, at Parkview Auditorium, at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
Area yard sale (quasi flea market) at Grey Goose Store & Social Club. Area wide yard sale in the Roadhouse and parking lot. Contact Gina before May 12 to be a seller. Setup can begin on the 14th, will have security. No cost to display, bring your own setup. 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. Website https://www.facebook.com/GreyGooseStore. Contact Grey Goose Store & Social Club.
Prairie Potters Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale, from 9-11a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N Grand Avenue. Annuals, Perennials, houseplants and more, all grown by master gardeners. Contact Sara Ogan.
Pierre outdoor pool benefit: Indian Taco feed fundraiser by the Pierre Swim Team. 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Fieldhouse. Free-will, to help fund the new pool. To-go orders and sit-down option. The city will replace 90-plus-year-old outdoor pool in Griffin Park. Includes a $10-million base model paid by the city and fundraising to pay for added features. Site preparation has begun; construction expected to begin this year.
Motorcycle Awareness Ride. Ride with the Oahe A.B.A.T.E. Chapter. Meet at the Capitol steps at noon, kickstands up at 1 p.m. Ride ends at Lilly Park in Fort Pierre around 5 p.m. Food at the shelter, free will donation. Website http://www.oaheabate.com . Contact Chris 228-9193, loributler.94@gmail.com
“Through The Wardrobe” two performances of a Narnia dance experience complete with dance, pantomime, narration and creative sets and lighting. At Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre. 2 p.m. — 7 p.m. Website http://hosannadance.blogspot.com. Contact Sunny Hannum 605-945-1044, sunnyholloway@msn.com. Free-will offering.
Sunday, May 16
Audition for Pierre Players “Man of La Mancha” at Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre, St. Inspired by 17th-century masterpiece “Don Quixote,” it is one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history. Music sing-along on Sunday at 7 p.m. Music auditions on Monday at 7 p.m. Reading auditions on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Roles for six male and five female principals, numerous supporting / ensemble roles. For more information about auditioning or getting involved behind the scenes, contact director Jennifer Kanz at 605-220-0364 or jennifer57501@pie.midco.net. Website https://pierreplayers.com/shows/manoflamancha/
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
