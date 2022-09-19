To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
The Adult Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For September, the club will read “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared.” Participants should bring a snack to share. Water and coffee are provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email abby.edwardson@ci.pierre.sd.us.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The Young Adult Book Club will meet from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For September, the club will read “The Hunger Games” Water and popcorn will be provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email abby.edwardson@ci.pierre.sd.us
Thursday, Sept. 22
Mothers of Preschoolers will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave.
A blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Pierre Sanford Health Clinic, 521 E. Sioux Ave.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1, and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
Roadhouse Bike Nights will be held from 6-9 p.m. at The Roadhouse at the Grey Goose Store at 28886 Merry Rd. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Meet friends, strangers and more at Rawlins Municipal Library Cold Case Game Night at 6. Participants must be 18; pre-registration is required by calling the library at (605) 773-7421.
Friday, Sept. 23
The Indian Relay Race Championships will be held at 3 p.m. at Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets are $25 and at the gate, $30. For tickets and more information, go to https://horsenationsindianrelay.com.
The Pierre Fall Rummage and Bake Sale will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St.
Saturday, Sept. 24
The Pierre Fall Rummage and Bake Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St.
The Indian Relay Race Championships will be held at 2 p.m. at Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets are $25 and at the gate, $30. For tickets and more information, go to https://horsenationsindianrelay.com.
The 2022 Fort Pierre Fireman’s Ball will be held at Fort Pierre Fire Hall. Doors open at 8 p.m. The Barn Flies will perform music from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. There is no charge, but donations will be accepted. Guests should bring their own beverages.
Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre will host decorated U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot and motivational speaker Elizabeth McCormick at Ramkota Hotel, 920 W. Sioux Ave., Pierre. The event will include a dessert buffet and cash bar at 6 p.m. followed by McCormick’s presentation at 7. For tickets, call 605-222-3845, or purchase them at the door. Event sponsors are Dental, CHS River Plain, Brosz Engineering, Cathy Sonnenschein Properties, Edward Jones: Carol Gengler, and Mary and Randy Turner.
The Central South Dakota Heart Walk will be held at 10 a.m. at Hyde Stadium.
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Sept. 25
The Indian Relay Race Championships will be held at 2 p.m. at Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets are $25 and at the gate, $30. For tickets and more information, go to https://horsenationsindianrelay.com.
Improvanopolis will present an improv comedy at 7 p.m. at AmericInn at 312 Island Drive in Fort Pierre. Tickets are $15 if purchased online in advance and $20 cash at the door. Improvanopoplis was founded in 2006 in Los Angeles by Bill Landsman and a troupe of improvisors. For questions, e-mail info@improvanopolis.com.
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison St., Pierre.
Monday, Sept. 26
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. The A.A. Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. Those interested can also join through zoom.us/join or by calling 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 814 124 6625.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.