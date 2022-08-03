If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Thursday, Aug. 4
SD Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Animator from 9 a.m. to noon at 805 W. Sioux Ave. Blur the line between technology and art. Discover ways to bring life into objects and make some movie magic! This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades kindergarten through second. For More information, call 605-224-8295. The cost is $55 for non members, $47 for members.
Lakota Chapel is hosting Kid’s Adventure from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2125 E. Park St. Free. For more information, call Pastor Cheryl Arguello at 605-381-5638.
Fort Pierre First Thursday Event Series at Fischers Lilly Par, 415 Ash Ave., from 5:30-8 p.m. Join all summer long at our Fort Pierre First Thursday events. Events are every first Thursday of the month, through October, with live music, kid activities, a variety of local vendors, and more. Free to attend. For more information, call Fort Pierre tourism at 605-412-8549.
Common Sense Parenting Class will be held at the Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., from 6-8 p.m. The class enhances parenting skills for parents or caregivers of children 3 and older. Learn how to reduce family stress, diminish yelling and fighting, reduce problem behavior and enrich your relationship with your child. The class is held on six Tuesdays: Pre-registration is requested. Scholarships are available. To register call 224-3189 or on the internet at www.growinguptogether.org.
Roadhouse Bike Nights are being hosted at The Roadhouse, Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd., from 6-9 p.m. A night to celebrate motorcyclism. Everyone is invited, great live music every week, motorcycles of every kind on display, great food, great people. Great community experience! This year we will be featuring a different taco every week. If you want a taste of what it means to be a biker show up here. There is also a people’s choice bike of the night prize up for grabs every week. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Tales on the River Presents Bill Markley, Dakota Territory During the Civil War, at 7 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St. Free admission, with a $6 light meal from the Ladies of the Moose at 6:15 p.m.
Coding Club at the Rawlins Library for sixth through eighth graders from 3-5 p.m. School kids get a chance to experiment with coding in a safe place. Chromebooks, computers, coding books and other resources provided by Rawlins Library.
Rawlins Library is hosting Storytime in the Park at Lilly Park at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Weather permitting, enjoy storytime in the great outdoors. This summer, Rawlins staff is holding special storytimes at area parks.
Friday, Aug. 5
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Rawlins Library will be hosting One Book Author Talk by Nick Estes at 12 p.m., Dakota Room of River Cities Public Transit, 1600 E. Dakota Ave., Pierre.
Lakota Chapel is hosting Kid’s Adventure from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2125 E. Park St. Free. For more information, call Pastor Cheryl Arguello at 605-381-5638.
Coding Club at the Rawlins Library for third through fifth graders from 3-5 p.m. School kids get a chance to experiment with coding in a safe place. Chromebooks, computers, coding books and other resources provided by Rawlins Library.
Saturday, Aug. 6
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Riverman Triathlon will be at Farm Island State Park, with a 0.4-mile swim, 12.4-mile bike and 3.1-mile run Registration at 6:30 a.m., with the event starting at 8 a.m. The cost is $45 individual or $65 team.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.