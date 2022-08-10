To include an item in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Thursday, Aug. 11
The Coding Club will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, for sixth- through eighth-graders. The library will provide Chromebooks, computers, coding books and other resources.
SD Discovery Center will host a summer camp focusing on mechanical engineering for third- through fifth-graders from 9 a.m. to noon at 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. The cost is $52 for members and $60 non-members. For more information, call 605-224-8295.
Growing Up Together Breastfeeding Class will be held online from 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Scholarships are available. To register, call 605-280-1968 or go to www.growinguptogether.org.
Roadhouse Bike Night will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Grey Goose Store and Social Club, 28886 Merry Road, Pierre. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Tales on the River presents “Tori Cramer, A Golden Life: Lead, SD and the Homestake Mining Co.,” at 7 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St. The program is free. The Ladies of the Moose will serve a light $6 meal at 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 12
Ballroom Swisher’s Dance Club will hold a dance at 8 p.m. at the American Legion Cabin, Pierre. David Redfield will be playing. A season membership is available or participants can pay $15 at the door. For more information, call 605-222-1401.
A free women’s cancer support group will meet at Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria Conference Room from noon to 1 p.m. Call Gloria at 224-3131 for more information.
The 6th Annual Backyard BBQ Competition will be held at 7 p.m. at the Expo Building in Fort Pierre. For more information, call Connie at 605-223-2042 or Sandy at 605-223-2504.
Little Players will present “Miss Nelson is Missing” at 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. Tickets are $5 at the door. For more information, call 605-224-7826.
Rhyolite Sound will play from 9-11 p.m. at The Roadhouse at Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Road, Pierre.
The A.A. Oahe Group will meet at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13
The 6th Annual Backyard BBQ Competition will continue. The People’s Choice Award Tasting & Voting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a cost of $20. A brisket lunch will be held from 1-3 p.m. for $10. Carry-out is available. Award winners will be announced at 4 p.m. For more information, call Connie at 605-223-2042 or Sandy at 605-223-2504.
SD Discovery Center is hosting Starry Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects and more. The shows will be held in the planetarium dome. Call Kristine Heinen at 605-224-8296.
Little Players will present “Miss Nelson is Missing” at 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. Tickets are $5 at the door. For more information, call 605-224-7826.
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. at noon and 8 p.m.
