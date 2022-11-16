To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Thursday, Nov. 17
South Discover Discovery Center at 805 Sioux Ave. in Pierre will host the Best for Last Raffle and Party fundraiser 5:30-8 p.m. A $125 ticket gets guests into the reverse raffle, which will begin with 250 tickets, and a chance to win $10,000. Contact Rhea Waldman at 605-224-8295 for more information.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
The Moose Lodge Winter Craft and Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the lodge at 910 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre.
The South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual History Talk will feature historians Sean Flynn and Paul Higbee at 7 p.m. The duo contributed to the new book, “The Plains Political Tradition: Essays on South Dakota Political Culture, Volume 4.” To register for the free event, go to sdhsf.org/events.
Memory Connection, a dementia care partners support group, meets at 6 p.m. in the community room at Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre.
City of Fort Pierre Superintendent Vern Thorson, who died from pancreatic cancer on Nov. 10, will be remembered during a 6 p.m. ceremony marking World Pancreatic Cancer Day at Bad River Boat Dock. The event will involve illuminating the Bad River bridge with purple lights.
Friday, Nov. 18
The Oahe A.A. at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
The Andrea Royer Studio and St. Charles Lounge will host a songwriter showcase at 7 p.m. at the lounge 207 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. Six South Dakota singer/songwriters will share their original music and the stories behind the songs in a round robin format. The concert will feature Andrea Royer, Katie Dwyer, Katelyn Szuggar, KC Hughes, Lance Spears and Cody Henson Hullinger. Call or text Royer for more information at 281-728-2123.
Quilters Share a Skill at 1 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Local quilters Patti Heintz, Sharon Nuttall, Pat Weeldreyer, Elizabeth Vogt and Jenny Williams will share how they became interested in quilting and show their quilts.
Saturday, Nov. 19
The Pierre Area Center for Equality will host Friends Giving at noon at First Congregational UCC, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre. Food will be served and guests can make donations.
Pierre A.A. noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Sunday, Nov. 20
The grief support group, GriefShare, from 2-4 p.m. at Community Bible Church at 1516 N. Harrison St. in Pierre.
Monday, Nov. 21
The 22nd Annual Parade of Lights at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place entries in addition to the Mayor’s Choice and Griswold awards. Lineup begins at 5 in the T.F. Riggs High School parking lot. The parade will travel on Broadway Avenue to Highland Avenue to Pleasant Street and onto Pierre Street, finishing at the American Legion Post 8 cabin. Registration forms are available at the Pierre Chamber of Commerce. Pre-registration is requested but not mandatory. For more information, call the chamber at 605-224-7361.
Hughes County Commission at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the courthouse at 104 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. To join by audio conference, dial 667- 770-1890 and enter access code 5534266.
Fort Pierre City Council at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. To join online or by phone, call 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download city council agendas and minutes.
A Lego after-school program for elementary-age students from 3:15-4 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Pierre City Commission at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
The grand lighting of the Christmas tree in the rotunda of the state Capitol building at 7 p.m.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.