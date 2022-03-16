Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
March 17-20. St. Paddy’s Day Dart Tournament, at the Ramkota Convention Center, 920 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. 30th annual, currently the second largest tournament in the state. All plastic and all steel tip dart shooters welcome. Website: https://www.facebook.com/St-Pattys-Day-Dart-Tournament-198028256892329. Contact: robertslance8@gmail.com. Varying entry fees per format apply.
Emergency Management 101 training for emergency managers, county commissioners, elected officials, organization volunteers, and first responders. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Location information given to enrollees. The credited training explores the role of the emergency manager within communities, and the importance of before, during, and after an incident with local response agencies. Preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation will be covered. Website: https://sdoem.eventsmart.com/events/emergency-management-101-pierre-3/. For more information, email Colleen.Dryden@state.sd.us. Free.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, line-up at 4:30 p.m., parade at 5:15. Families, organizations and individuals encouraged to participate. Afterward is an Irish stew fundraiser at the American Legion cabin for the Lions Club vision program. Contact: Kevin Merscheim at 223-2970 or parade chair Mark Gageby at 295-0969.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
American Red Cross CPR class, at The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 6-9 p.m. Adult and pediatric CPR, AED use, and how to relieve choking. Website: http://www.therightturn.net. Contact: nancys@midconetwork.com, to register call 605-773-4755. $60 for community members, free for registered and licensed childcare providers.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Memory Connection — dementia caregivers support group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. Free.
Friday, March 18
Izaak Walton League Fish Fry fundraiser, at 1200 Izaak Walton Dr. in Pierre, at 5-7 p.m. Drive-up service only. Meals include fried fish, hot side dish, cole slaw and dinner roll. To support Sunshine Chapter projects. Contact: 605-224-9723. Suggested donation: $12.
Happy Hour Science for Adults, sponsored by the South Dakota Discovery Center’s Discovery on Tap program. Join us every 3rd Friday at the St. Charles Lounge for lively discussions around Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math with hands-on activities. Meet us in the event room 5:30-7 p.m. This session, Judy Vondruska from South Dakota State University presents the science of light. Create your own infrared image. Website: info@sd-discovery.org. Contact: Bree Oatman at 605-224-8295, breeoatman@sd-discovery.org.
Third Friday Funnies. Comedy nights in the Speakeasy at the Grey Goose Store & Social Club, each third Friday during Jan. through April, 8-11 p.m. Website: https://fb.me/e/2gtevrPW5. Seating is first come. No cover charge.
