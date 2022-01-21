Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
“Powered By Summit” Christian apologetics and biblical worldview training, at the Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre. 8:30-11:45 a.m. Learn to defend your faith. Contact: 605-224-6730. Free.
Values Workshop at First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave/ in Pierre, starts at 9 a.m. Contact: 224-5939.
Enhanced Concealed Carry permit class, , 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Fort Pierre Fire Department on Deadwood Street. Firing range is at the outdoor Oahe Downstream Public Range. Must have your own handgun and ammunition. Class covers: basic firearms safety, principles of self defense, South Dakota firearms laws, South Dakota use of force laws, handgun operation, and a 100-round qualification live-fire exercise. Contact Jacob at jacob@dooleydefense.com to get on the list. Cost: $100.
Written CDL testing at the Ramkota Hotel, 920 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, at 9 a.m. As of Feb. 7 all new commercial motor vehicle drivers must receive training prior to being issued a CDL. Drivers who pass the CDL written tests and are issued their commercial learner’s permit before Feb. 7 are exempt from the new training requirements. Attendees must bring a valid South Dakota driver’s license and, if applying for a school bus endorsement, a valid CDL Medical Certificate/DOT physical card. A study manual is at https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing. For the new federal requirements, visit https://tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov/. Call 605-773-6883 to make a reservation.
Little Players’ kindergarten through second grade workshop: Robin Hood. Children play games and learn about costumes and makeup. At the Pierre Players’ Grand Opera House, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Future dates include Feb. 5 and Feb. 19. Contact: Michele Beeler at 605-999-8503, Hannah Carda at 605-222-7723, or littleplayers605@gmail.com. Cost: $10.
Pierre and Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club 100th anniversary celebration, at Drifters in Fort Pierre, starting at 5:30 p.m. Entertainment by Larry Johnson’s quintet Lama Jedi, with president Kody Kyriss as master of ceremonies. Executive proclamations from the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre and the State. History of the club. Contact: president Kody Kyriss, text 605-280-4165, email pfpkiwanis@gmail.com. $30 per ticket.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Through Feb. 10. Dairy Queen, at 519 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, is fundraising for the Boys and Girls Club. The Club is in need of a new outdoor hoop that won’t blow over when it’s windy outside. For every single Blizzard sold until Feb. 10th (delivery, mobile app, drive thru) DQ is donating 25 cents to help purchase a new hoop and its installation.
“Powered By Summit” Christian apologetics and biblical worldview training, at the Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre. Starts at 6 p.m. Learn to defend your faith. Sermons based on the course at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Contact: 605-224-6730. Free.
Monday, Jan. 24
RSVPs due for Fort Pierre Development Corporation’s annual meeting on Jan. 25, at Drifters Conference Center in Fort Pierre, starting at 5:30 p.m. “2021 in Review” will recognize the Business of the Year, will elect board members and will have a special presentation. RSVP at fpdc@fortpierre.com.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s after-school program’s installment ”Jokes, Riddles & Puzzles” 3:45-4:45 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421.
Dakota Wesleyan University’s Learn & Earn program informational open house, 5-6:30 p.m., at the Capital City Campus, 925 E. Sioux Ave. The program is a 16-month path to a professional career and associate degree. Students work in a year-long, part-time, paid internship while earning professional certificates. To attend, register at www.dwu.edu/pierre_events. Applications are being taken for Fall 2022. For more information or to apply, visit www.dwu.edu/learnandearn.
2022 Post 8 Baseball registration, at the American Legion cabin, S. Pierre St. in Pierre, 5:30-7:30 p.m. New players to the program are asked to bring a birth certificate.
