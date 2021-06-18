Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Saturday, June 19
Through June 20. S.D. High School Rodeo Finals, in Fort Pierre at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Over 300 of state’s top high school rodeo athletes compete for championship saddles, buckles, prizes, and a spot on the S.D. national team at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska, in July. Announcers Sugar Ray Quinn and Terri Kissack. 5 rodeo performances and 3 cutting and reined cow horse performances. Food and product vendors. Contact: S.D. High School Rodeo Assoc. Admission $15.
YMCA 5K and Kid’s Mile run. 8-9 a.m at LaFromboise Island. Website https://ops2.operations.daxko.com/Online/2243/ProgramsV2/Search.mvc?category_ids=TAG23584. Contact: Aaron Fabel at 224-1683. $20 for 5K $10 for Mile.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St., 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com
Buckin’ on the River — bull and ranch bronc riding. Includes mutton bustin (Saturday only), two nights of Bull Poker, merchandise vendors, beer garden, food vendors. Website: https://www.facebook.com/BuckinontheRiver
S.D. Civil Air Patrol Wing Color Guard competition, at Community Bible Church, 1516 North Harrison Avenue, Pierre. June 18, 7 p.m. and June 19, 4 p.m. In the 1980s, a Pierre cadet competition team advanced to the regional competition and then to nationals for several years in a row. Cadets will be competing in nine categories. Contact: Capt. Richard Rezac, CAP S.D. Wing Chief of Staff, 605-871-9095. Free.
June 18-20. Oahe Days Music & Arts Festival at Steamboat Park. Website: http://www.oahedays.com. Free. Saturday Night Headliner: Parmalee, one of Country music’s most successful new acts with #1 hit “Carolina”. Saturday night openers: Shawn Hess and the Country Skillet, and The Foxgloves. Contact: Nicole Gordon, 605-945-3782, 800-253-0362, www.bankwest-sd.bank
Night with American West artist Charles Russell (1864-1926) at Cultural Heritage Center, at 7 p.m. Emily Crawford Wilson will speak via Zoom. To attend virtually or at the Cultural Heritage Center, register at www.sdhsf.org. Living the life of a cowboy in Montana, Russell created more than 4,000 paintings, sketches, drawings and sculptures. Wilson is the former senior curator of art at the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls, Mont. Contact: Dorinda Daniel, 605-773-6006. Free.
Sunday, June 20
Father’s Day
Free fishing & park entrance for Father’s Day. S.D. Game, Fish and Parks is offering free fishing and state park entrance on Sunday in celebration of fathers everywhere. State rules and limits apply. While park entrance fees are waived, visitors wanting to camp will still have to pay applicable camping fees. Farm Island, Oahe Downstream, and West Bend have fishing equipment check-out, as long as supplies are available.
One Hope Ecumenical Worship in Griffin Park in front of the park shelter, starting at 9:30 a.m. The four churches joining in these services are First Congregational UCC (Pastor Emily Munger); First United Methodist (Greg Kroger); First Baptist (Russell Jones); and Resurrection Lutheran (Matt Spoden). Will also meet in the park June 27 and July 4. All are welcome in ONE HOPE. Invite your friends and bring your lawn chairs.
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. June 20 — Lance Spears. June 27 — Andrea Royer & Katelyn Hump. More bands to be announced. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8
Monday, June 21
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
Fort Pierre City Council meets first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m. Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.
Stroke Support Group for survivors/caregivers. Group discussion, speakers, more. Third Tuesday of each month. 415 South Crow St. in Pierre or via ZOOM. Starts at noon. Contact Countryside Support & Memory Center. Cindy M or Maxine at 605-945-0827 or countryside@midconetwork.com. Free — bring a sack lunch if you’d like.
