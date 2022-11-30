To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Stanley County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse at 8 E. 2nd Ave. in Fort Pierre.
The Board of Trustees of the South Dakota Retirement System will meet at 9 a.m. in the board conference room at the SDRS office, 222 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. The meeting will be broadcast live at www.sd.net/.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Seventh- through 12th-grade students from Bison will perform noon to 1 p.m.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Story time will be held 10:15-10:45 a.m. at Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Civil Air Patrol-Pierre Composite Squadron at 6 p.m. will serve a meal to veterans at the American Legion Cabin.
Friday, Dec. 2
Pierre Players Community Theatre will present “Til Beth Do Us Part” at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Opera House on South Pierre Street. Adult tickets are $15 and tickets for students and senior citizens are $13. To make a reservation, call the box office at 605-224-7826.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Benita Norton from Carter will perform from 7-8 p.m.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, will host First Friday Free Play from 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, will host a holiday open house from 10 a.m. to noon. Guests can have photos taken with Santa and the Grinch, build a gingerbread house, watch the movie “Miracle on 34th Street” and have hot cocoa and refreshments. Ron Smith will provide music. Friends of the Library will provide gift wrapping for a donation to the library.
Community Blue Christmas will be held at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave. in Pierre.
A.B.A.T.E. Oahe Chapter will sponsor a Christmas party and toy fundraiser at the Westside Bar at 113 Stanley Road in Fort Pierre. A chili cook off will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by games at 8 p.m. The evening also will include a silent auction and raffle drawings. Raffle prizes include a $250 gift card from Runnings, ammunition and a $100 Beef Bucks certificate. For more information, call Jamie at 605-222-4857.
Pierre Players Community Theatre will present “Til Beth Do Us Part” at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Opera House on South Pierre Street. Adult tickets are $15 and tickets for students and senior citizens are $13. To make a reservation, call the box office at 605-224-7826.
The South Dakota Thoroughbred Association will meet at 1 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Youth Center; the South Dakota Quarter Horse Racing Association meeting will follow. Light food and a cash bar will be available at 5 p.m. A silent auction will follow at 6 p.m. with proceeds benefiting the Horsemen’s Association. KC Hughes & The Wayward Travels will perform from 7-10 p.m.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Free pie and cookies will be served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Performances will include Kantorei from Rapid City 11:30 to noon, Merry Tuba Christmas noon to 1 p.m., North Dakota State Percussion Ensemble 3-4 p.m., O’Rourke Music Studio of Rapid City 4-6 p.m., Young Adult Reformed Fellowship 6-6:30 p.m., Nordic Nimble Feet Norwegian Dancers from Brookings 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Pierre pianist Priscilla Hofer 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
A craft, bake and taco sale will be held 11 a.m to 2 pm. at Lakota Chapel at 2125 E. Park St. in Pierre. Contract Laurie Bonhorst at 605-222-0472 for more information.
Vendors offering South Dakota-made products will be featured during the 2nd Annual Cowboy Christmas Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Casey Tibbs South Dakota Event Center at 210 Verendrye Drive in Fort Pierre.
The Moose Lodge Winter Craft and Vendor Fair will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the lodge at 910 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre.
Santa Claus will be at Northridge Plaza for free photos with children from noon to 4 p.m.
Three Pierre and two Fort Pierre homes will be included in Pat Duffy Community Center’s 36th annual Holiday Tour of Homes from 1-4 p.m. The $15 tickets can be purchased at TicketLeap.com, the TicketLeap app or the link on the Fort Pierre Pat Duffy Community Center Holiday Tour of Homes Facebook page. Tickets will also be available at the community center at 19 E. Main Ave. and Capital City Florists at 304 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. A wine tasting with hors d’oeuvres will follow at 4:30 p.m. at the community center for $10 at the door. There will be an ugly sweater contest with the winner receiving a gift basket.
“Itty Bitty Einsteins: Snowflake Magic” will be presented for 3- to 5-year-olds from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at South Dakota Discovery Center at 800 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. This is a free members-only event. Adults and children are encouraged to wear masks.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Vendors offering South Dakota-made products will be featured during the 2nd Annual Cowboy Christmas Craft and Vendor Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Casey Tibbs South Dakota Event Center at 210 Verendrye Drive in Fort Pierre.
Pierre Players Community Theatre will present “Til Beth Do Us Part” at 2 p.m. at Grand Opera House on South Pierre Street. Adult tickets are $15 and tickets for students and senior citizens are $13. To make a reservation, call the box office at 605-224-7826.
The support group GriefShare will meet from 2-4 p.m. at Community Bible Church at 1516 N. Harrison St. in Pierre.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances include Karen Huebner’s piano students from 1-2 p.m. and Pierre Music Store students and instructors 2-4 p.m.
Santa Claus will be at Northridge Plaza for free photos with children from noon to 4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, will host Bingo for elementary-age children from 3:30-4:15 p.m.
The Stanley County Middle-High School Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at Parkview Auditorium.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances include Timber Lake Middle School Choir Ensemble Noon to 1 p.m. and Little Players of Pierre directed by Michele Beeler 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Hughes County Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the courthouse at 104 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. To join by audio conference, dial 667-770-1890 and enter access code 5534266.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. To join online or by phone, call 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download city council agendas and minutes.
The second annual “A Prairie Christmas on Stage with Jeff Gould” will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pierre Players’ Grand Opera House on South Pierre Street. The program will feature Gould with renowned composer Dan Mahar on guitar and vocals and Libby Gould on keyboards. Tickets are available at KCCR Studio at 106 W. Capital Ave. in Pierre or online at eventbrite.com for $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
The South Dakota Discovery Center and PAWS will host Rescue Readers for those age 5 and up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the animal shelter at N. 1530 Lowell Ave. in Pierre. Children will read to animals in the shelter. Pre-registration is required. Contact Jennifer McIntyre at 605-224-8295.
Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, will host Gingerbread Forest Crafts for middle school-age children from 3:30-4:15 p.m.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances include Timber Lake Middle School Choir Ensemble Noon to 1 p.m. and Little Players of Pierre directed by Michele Beeler 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Story time will be held 10:15-10:45 a.m. at Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Aberdeen Christian School will perform from noon to 1 p.m.
