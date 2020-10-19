Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Greeter signup for the 2020 Capitol Christmas Tree Display on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Informational meeting at 9:00 a.m.; sign-up after. Shifts vary from 2 to 4 hours. Display begins 8 a.m. Nov. 25, ends 10 p.m. Dec. 26. Greeters give information about the display & have guests sign the guest book. Contact Rick Augusztin, Bureau of Administration, at 605-773-3688 or rick.augusztin@state.sd.us.
Game, Fish and Parks’ free “Creatures of the Night Hide & Seek” at LaFramboise and Farm Islands. All of Oct.; entry deadline Nov 1. Keep track of code words on each animal sign, email them with your selfie to parkinfo@state.sd.us. One email randomly selected as winner at each location. Prize is gift set - constellation throw blanket, combo lantern/flashlight, and “I love the night life” large zippered tote bag.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Mondays thru Fridays. Answers / resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions; by the S.D. Dept. Human Resources.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Lee Weber tribute free-will donation luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., River Cities Public Transit, 1600 E. Dakota Ave.
Stroke Support Group for survivors/caregivers. Group discussion, speakers, more. Third Tuesday of each month. 415 South Crow St. in Pierre or via ZOOM. Starts at noon. Contact Countryside Support & Memory Center. Cindy M or Maxine at 605-945-0827 or countryside@midconetwork.com. Free - bring a sack lunch if you'd like.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Free class “Common Sense Parenting.” Enhances parenting skills for parents or caregivers of children 3 years and up. The class is held Oct. 20, 27, Nov. 3, 10. Pre-register 224-3189 or www.growinguptogether.org. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oahe Child Development Center 2307 E Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Contact Dawn Tassler 605-224-3189 gut1@dakota2k.net.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Support Groups: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Call 224-0256 for details or to request a location.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Free drive-thru flu vaccinations at Sanford Health Clinic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 605-945-5560.
English As A Second Language (ESL). The Right Turn. For more information: 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Free National Disability Employment Awareness Month leadership & organizational culture consultants. An interactive presentation on the inclusive and intentional workplace culture. Discuss obstacles and strategies. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. via Zoom at https://state-sd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwkdumtrzItHNW0iJPDAP1mX5XmAdC-jks6, contact Laura Stoltenburg 605-626-2398 laura.stoltenburg@state.sd.us.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. CDT, meeting via teams, free, contact Brian.
Underdahl at 605-220-1003. A fun and encouraging club that focuses on developing public speaking and leadership skills.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Zoom Basic Spanish - (Ages 13 and up). Zoom Classes. For more information: 773-2160.info@capitalcitycampus.org, http://capitalcitycampus.org. Cost of class - $150.00 - includes hand out and/or books.
Community Shred Day at First Dakota National Bank. Safely shred your sensitive documents free, from noon to 2 p.m., at 322 South Coteau in Pierre.
CPR certification training. The Right Turn. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. $30/person. For more information: 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. $30 per person.
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Breast Cancer Survivors, 415 S. Crow St., from noon to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Free “Be Fit... Recharge your Energy” about learning environments by getting some fresh ideas.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Online with The Right Turn. Register 605-773-4755 kbly@midconetwork.com.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:
S.D. Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.
Social Security Administration: local office closed to public entry.
