Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bing canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Highway Patrol Class 63 Graduation, at state Capitol rotunda in Pierre, 1 p.m. S.D. Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson keynote speaker. Livestreamed on the Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.
Christmas at the Capitol 2020 Greeter Information Meeting. 9-10:30 a.m. Capitol Lake Visitors Center. For more information: Rick Augusztin, South Dakota Bureau of Administration, (605) 773-3688, rick.augusztin@state.sd.us.
Nov. 5, 9, 12: Understanding Me. 6-8 p.m. Online with The Right Turn. For more information: Kendra Bly, 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. FREE
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Fort Pierre Downtown Business Meeting 8-9 a.m. at Verendrye Museum 115 Deadwood Street, Fort Pierre.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
CCC CDL Class. Capital City Campus. For more information: info@capitalcitycampus.org, https://capitalcitycampus.org/academics/cdl-classes/. $195 per student.
Saturday Blitz, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Online with The Right Turn. Contact: Kendra Bly, 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. $5 per Class.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, parking lot in Pierre (corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street), from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/capcityfarmersmarket.
31st annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner and fundraiser, at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
