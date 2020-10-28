Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
Greeter signup for 2020 Capitol Christmas Tree Display on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Informational meeting at 9 a.m.; sign-up shortly after. Shifts vary from 2-4 hours. Display begins 8 a.m. Nov. 25, ends 10 p.m. Dec. 26. Greeters give general information about the display and have guests sign the guest book. Contact Rick Augusztin, Bureau of Administration, at 605-773-3688 or rick.augusztin@state.sd.us.
Game, Fish and Parks’ free “Creatures of the Night Hide & Seek” at LaFramboise and Farm Islands. All October; entry deadline Nov 1. Keep track of code words on each animal sign, email them with your selfie to parkinfo@state.sd.us. One email randomly selected the winner at each location. Prize is a gift set — constellation throw blanket, combination lantern/flashlight, and “I love the night life” large zippered tote bag.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bing canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
To help with future snow removal efforts, all trailers, campers and boats must be removed from Pierre streets by Nov. 2 and from Fort Pierre streets by Nov. 15. Police will then begin issuing warning notices. Then, trailers will be ticketed and towed. And, there is no parking on streets when there is a minimum amount of snowfall.
Thursday, Oct. 29
‘Read for the Record” storytime, Rawlins Library 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 773-7421 rawlinslibrary.org, 10:15-10:45 or 10:45-11:15. We will be reading ‘Evelyn Del Ray Is Moving Away’ by Meg Medina.
Zoom Basic Spanish — (Ages 13 and up). Zoom Classes. For more information: 773-2160.info@capitalcitycampus.org, http://capitalcitycampus.org. Cost of class — $150.00 — includes hand out and/or books.
Early Bird: What Can I Do?. Online with The Right Turn. For more information: 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. $5.
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Breast Cancer Survivors, 415 S. Crow St., from noon to 1 p.m. Contact 945-0827.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: Noon closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Free “Be Fit... Recharge your Energy” about learning environments by getting some fresh ideas.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Online with The Right Turn. Register 605-773-4755 kbly@midconetwork.com.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Oct. 30
Masquerade themed fundraiser to help Wendy Graham for adoption expenses. Kids and adults costume contest, games, music, drinks, snacks. 6-8 p.m. at American Legion Post 8, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre. Contact: Shutter Up by Sarah, Facebook @shutterupbysarah.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Grey Goose Halloween Display, free. Due to the weather, October 31 — November 2, 6-10 p.m. on Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.. Walk around and enjoy the lit jack-o-lanterns, spooks and goblins. 19988 Grey Goose Road: turn onto Grey Goose Road off Hwy. 1804 and drive a little over four miles north. Look for orange glowing lights. Contact: Anissa or David Grambihler, 224-2475, dagrambihler@state.sd.us.
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
CCC CDL Class. Capital City Campus. For more information: info@capitalcitycampus.org, https://capitalcitycampus.org/academics/cdl-classes/. $195 per student.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, parking lot in Pierre (corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street), from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information https://www.facebook.com/capcityfarmersmarket.
Pumpkin Patch at Northridge Plaza, vendor event and trick-or-treating, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pumpkin painting 10 a.m. — noon; costume march 3:45 p.m.; trick or treating 4-6 p.m.
Trick or Treat at the Library, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Rawlins Library 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 773-7421 rawlinslibrary.org, children must be with an adult.
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church’s harvest festival 3:30-5:30 p.m., trick-or-treat 6-7:30 p.m.
Hay Maze and candy drive-through at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand, Pierre. 3:30-7:30 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/FreeMovieSD. Contact: Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Free drive-through trick-or-treating at Northridge Plaza. Goodie Bags for the children. Path coming into the parking lot on Harrison and exiting on Garfield. 5-8 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierreShopping.
Community Bible Church “Mission Impossible.” Snacks. Games. Open to all in grades 6-12; middle school session at 6 p.m., high school session at 8 p.m. At Oahe State Recreation area, below the dam; picnic area is the first right turn after the large parking area. Visit https://www.cbcpierre.org/missionimpossible for more details.
Zoom Basic Spanish for Kids (Ages 6 to 10). Zoom Classes. For more information: 773-2160, info@capitalcitycampus.org, http://capitalcitycampus.org. $150.00 plus book ($12 plus tax).
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
