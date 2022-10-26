To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan will hold a meet-and-greet 5-7 p.m. at 455 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Callahan is on the Nov. 8 ballot for sheriff.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
The Historic Pierre Street Association will host a downtown trick-or-treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Businesses on Pierre Street will participate.
The Rawlins Municipal Library Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. at the library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Friday, Oct. 28
The outdoor Grey Goose Halloween Display will be open from 6-9 p.m. at 19988 Grey Goose Road. The display is free.
Trunk or Treat will be held at 3 p.m. at Bridge Wesleyan Church at 107 E. 7th St., Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Rob Lutz of Pierre will share his experiences with the supernatural at 1 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club, 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre.
Saturday, Oct. 29
The outdoor Grey Goose Halloween Display will be open from 6-9 p.m. at 19988 Grey Goose Road. The display is free.
Doors for The Ghostly Gala will open at 6 p.m. at the Izaak Walton League in Pierre. Sotera Youth & Family Services Collaborative is hosting the fundraiser. The non-profit supports families in Central South Dakota who have been affected by child abuse and neglect. The event will include a chili cook-off, spooky dessert auction, costume contest and Halloween bucket raffle. General admission is $30. The cost for 10 tickets is $275; eight tickets, $220; and six tickets, $165. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.com.
Drug take back day in Pierre will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can take used and expired medications to Pierre Police Department, 3200 state Highway 34; Lynn’s Dakotamart, 120 W Sioux Ave; Avera St. Mary Campus Pharmacy, 100 Mac Lane, Suite 101; or Walgreens, 100 E. Sioux Ave.
Halloween storytime will be held 9-9:30 a.m. and 9:30-10 a.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Participants can wear costumes and will make crafts. Trick-or-treating will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. All ages are welcome.
The South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center will host trick-or-treat with Thing from 3-5 p.m. at Northridge Plaza.
The Pierre Players Little Players will host its first Haunted Theater Tour along with a fall festival featuring Halloween activities from 5-10 p.m. at the Grand Opera House at 109 S. Pierre St. Cost is $5.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Sunday, Oct. 30
The outdoor Grey Goose Halloween Display will be open from 6-9 p.m. at 19988 Grey Goose Road. The display is free.
Trick or Treat Street will be held 3-5 p.m. at Northridge Plaza. The day will include a pumpkin patch vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a costume contest.
Pierre will see the return of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Trick or Treat Trail from 4-7 p.m. at LaFramboise Island.
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison St. in Pierre.
Monday, Oct. 31
The outdoor Grey Goose Halloween Display will be open from 6-9 p.m. at 19988 Grey Goose Road. The display is free.
Trick-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
The Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Missouri View Apartments at 2511 E. Irwin St. in Pierre will host trick-or-treating beginning at 5 p.m. Pizza, popcorn and candy will be available. Visitors should go to Building A.
Pierre First United Methodist Church at 117 N.Central will host a Halloween Extravaganza 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Trinity Community Center. Guests are asked to enter from Capitol Avenue. For questions, call 605-224-5939.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Stanley County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse at 8 E. 2nd Ave. in Fort Pierre.
Stanley County native and author Brenda Donelan will discuss her book “Day of the Dead” at 1 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Day of the Dead is observed in some cultures on Nov. 1 and 2. A professor at Northern State University was found dead on the campus on Nov. 1, 2004. Police called the death “suspicious.” Donelan based her mystery “Day of the Dead” on this event.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
