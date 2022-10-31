To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Stanley County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse at 8 E. 2nd Ave. in Fort Pierre.
Stanley County native and author Brenda Donelan will discuss her book “Day of the Dead” at 1 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Day of the Dead is observed in some cultures on Nov. 1 and 2. A professor at Northern State University was found dead on the campus on Nov. 1, 2004. Police called the death “suspicious.” Donelan based her mystery “Day of the Dead” on this event.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
No entries
Thursday, Nov. 3
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron serves meals to Veterans at the American Legion cabin the first Thursday of the month, except June, July and August. The CAP cadets post and retire the colors. Serving starts at 6 p.m. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3.
Friday, Nov. 4
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Saturday, Nov. 5
The Pierre Players will announce its four shows for the 2023 season from 4-6 p.m. at St. Charles Lounge Ballroom,207 E Capitol Ave. in Pierre. The event will include light appetizers and door prizes.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Dueling Duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. WHERE. For the $35 tickets, call 605-280-2491. A table of eight sells for $250. Proceeds benefit the Stanley County Student Council. Doors open at 6:30.
Sunday, Nov. 6
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison St. in Pierre.
The Dakota Ragtime Trio from Vermillion will perform at Riggs Theater at 3 p.m.
This is a trio of University of South Dakota professors performs ragtime classics of famed virtuosic xylophonist George Hamilton Green. Green was featured on hundreds of recordings and performed all over the world. A Deagan Artist Special Xylophone built in the 1930s will be featured. It’s the same model Green used in his performances. Memberships for the Pierre Concert Series as well as individual tickets are available.
For additional information, call 605-222-7333 or go to www.pierreconcertseries.com.
Monday, Nov. 7
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
The Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Hughes County Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the courthouse at 104 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. Those interested can also join through zoom.us/join or by calling 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 814 124 6625.
