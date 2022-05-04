Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s young adult book club, 3:45-4:45 p.m. At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. This book is “Orphan Train” by Christina Kline. Stop by at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre to pick up a book copy. Bring a friend. Treats provided. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
Rawlins Municipal Library hosts Allison Fosheim from Capital Area Counseling Services presenting a program “Anxiety and Depression: coping skills and community resources,” at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 5:30-6:30 p.m. For ages 0-100+. Snacks provided. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron serves meals to Veterans at the American Legion cabin the first Thursday of the month, except June, July and August. The CAP cadets post and retire the colors. Serving starts at 6 p.m. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Pierre Players presents the musical “Ordinary Days,” at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. House opens at 7 p.m., curtains open at 7:30 p.m. Funny musical about making real connections, telling the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness and love. $13–$15.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, May 6
Pierre Players presents the musical “Ordinary Days,” at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. House opens at 7 p.m., curtains open at 7:30 p.m. Funny musical about making real connections, telling the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness and love. $13–$15.
Saturday, May 7
Race for the Roses fundraiser for the Fort Pierre Community & Youth Involved Center, at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, 6-11:30 p.m. $50 ticket includes dinner, a drink ticket, a chance at the virtual horse races, and musical entertainment following the races. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pat-Duffy-Community-Youth-Involved-Center-219204768150983. Contact: Dusti Deal at 605-223-2701.
Pierre Players presents the musical “Ordinary Days,” at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. House opens at 7 p.m., curtains open at 7:30 p.m. Funny musical about making real connections, telling the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness and love. $13–$15.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.