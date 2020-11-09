Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
The Fort Pierre City Office is closed to the public until Nov. 16. Staff is available by phone. Call 605-223-7690.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the South Dakota Department of Human Resources.
Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bing canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Tuesday, November 10
Free class “Common Sense Parenting.” Enhances parenting skills for parents or caregivers of children 3 years and up. The class is held Oct. 27, Nov. 3, 10. Pre-register 224-3189 or www.growinguptogether.org. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oahe Child Development Center 2307 E Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Contact Dawn Tassler 605-224-3189 gut1@dakota2k.net.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Pierre Lutheran Memorial blood drive at Resurrection Lutheran 103 N. Taylor in Pierre, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coordinator Joyce Tipton at 605-280-4978.
Wednesday, November 11
River City Toastmasters, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. CDT, meeting via teams, free, contact Brian
Underdahl at 605-220-1003. Fun and encouraging club that focuses on developing public speaking and leadership skills.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, November 12
Understanding Me. 6-8 p.m. Online with The Right Turn. For more information: Kendra Bly, 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. This is free.
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. Serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.