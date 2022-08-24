A public hearing for a proposed ambulance district for Hughes and Stanley counties and the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre will be held at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center in Fort Pierre on East Main Avenue. Voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether or not they support additional property taxes to pay for ambulance service. If a majority approves establishing an ambulance district, it’s estimated the owner of a $250,000 home would pay $48 a year for the service. The assessment will be included with 2023 taxes to be paid in 2024.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
Roadhouse Bike Nights will be held from 6-9 p.m. at The Roadhouse at the Grey Goose Store at 28886 Merry Rd. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Friday, Aug. 26
The A.A. Oahe Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Matthew Reitzel, manuscript/photo archivist at the South Dakota State Archives, at 1 p.m. will present a free program at Rawlins Municipal Library about the christening of the battleship USS South Dakota. Reitzel will use radio broadcasts of the event. The original transcription disks are held in the collections of the state archives and were converted to a digital format.
Saturday, Aug. 27
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Monday, Aug. 29
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. The A.A. Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
Volunteer opportunities are available at Feeding South Dakota at 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers will receive instructions. For more information, call 605-335-0364.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
