Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
On Tuesday rather than on Labor Day, the Hughes County Commission usually meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
The Fort Pierre City Council meets every first and third Monday of the month, unless either day falls on a holiday (Jan., Feb., Sept.), in which case, the meeting will be on Tuesday night, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Dr.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Gale Online Courses every month Rawlins Municipal Library offers instructor-led courses on accounting & finance, business, computer applications, design & composition, healthcare & medical, language & arts, law & legal, personal development, technology, and writing & publishing. Classes include professional development & personal enrichment, interactive learning environment, award of completion with passing score. Courses start on the second Wednesday of each month. Each course is six weeks long. Website: https://education.gale.com/l-pier46531/.
Capital Area Networking (CAN) meeting. Second Wednesday of every month. Sole objective of giving and receiving referrals. 8:15-9:15 a.m. at Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce (800 W Dakota Ave.) Email: jessica.mefferd@fumic.com. Must be a Chamber member.
Blood drive sponsored by the Catholic Daughter’s, at the Catholic Family Services Building, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Contact: coordinator Carol Uecker at 605-220-2012.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
KidsRock ministry at First Baptist Church, East Capitol Avenue in Pierre, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Small carnival at the church with games, bouncy house, food, prizes and fun for all. Free.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
Thursday, Sept. 9
9/11 musical tribute at Pierre Senior Center 401. W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre. The weekly Thursday Potluck and Entertainment features vocalists/instrumentalist Ron Smith and Jeff Speaect. For just the entertainment, arrive at 12:30 p.m.; for the potluck arrive before noon with a dish to share. Coffee and visiting at 10 a.m. After entertainment; Bingo, card games, pool, coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Pierre Players season kickoff. Join the Pierre Players, patrons and all interested for the kick off of their 2022 season with show announcements, friends and fun at St. Charles Lounge’s banquet room. You can purchase your 2022 season membership, learn fun facts about Pierre Players and have a taste of some socially-distanced snacks. Directors will talk about their productions and answer questions. Stay or come-and-go, 4-6 p.m. Short annual business meeting at 6 p.m., including voting in the Board of Governors. Free.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
‘Read What I Want’ Book Club at the South Dakota room in the Rawlins Library, 6:30 p.m. Informal discussion about your latest read. Sponsored by the Friends of Rawlins Library. Everyone is invited. For more information, call 605-773-7421.
Deadwood’s past, at the S.D. Cultural Heritage Center. Author presentation at 7 p.m. David Wolff speaks in Pierre and virtually via Zoom; to attend either, register at www.sdhsf.org. Wolff discusses the boom/bust of Deadwood and one man’s fight to save the town. The PowerPoint presentation is based on Wolff’s book “The Savior of Deadwood: James K.P. Miller on the Gold Frontier.” You need not have read the book.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
