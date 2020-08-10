Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Tuesday, August 11
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Pierre Aquatics Center: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, closed for repairs through Aug. 24.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Wednesday, August 12
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Pierre Aquatics Center: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, closed for repairs through Aug. 24.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Meals are carry-out only.
Storywalk: Hilger’s Gulch, Pierre, 7 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of Rawlins Library.
Children will walk through Governor’s Grove with their parents, reading a book at stops along the way. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, August 13
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Pierre Aquatics Center: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, closed for repairs through Aug. 24.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Meals are carry-out only. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Pierre Players present “Native Gardens”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, doors open at 7 p.m.; curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $15 for adults; $13 for seniors/students. Social distancing will be observed. Masks are required.
Fort Pierre Summer Nights: Deadwood St., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kids’ activities, live music, fundraising meals, and local vendors.
As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:
SD Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.
Social Security Administration: local office closed to public entry.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.