Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Saturday, June 12
June 10-13. Dakota Blast (skeet) by Willow Creek Wildlife Inc. Shoots are open to all. Contact: 223-3154 or 222-0309. Website: https://www.willowcreekwildlife.com.
4th annual 3.5-mile Run with the Govs. Starting at Capitol, trail goes through the heart of Pierre, featuring the bronze statues of former governors. Race, or stroll along to enjoy artistry and stories. All proceeds support the Trail of Governors Foundation. 8:30 p.m. — 10 p.m. Website: https://runsignup.com/Race/SD/Pierre/RunwiththeGovsSD. Contact: Run with the Govs, Facebook: @runwiththeGovs. $25
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St., 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com
Jeff Quinn’s “Reading Safari” magic show. Sponsored by Rawlins Community Library, but held at YMCA. Starts at 3 p.m. Quinn is the president of the Society of American Magicians, teaches magic classes, and is traveling to libraries throughout South Dakota this summer with his Reading Safari Magic Show. This year he incorporates animals for the Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales.” All invited, no registration, no cost, donations accepted. For more information, contact Ginny Kaus, youth services librarian.
Hollywood Tonight 2021 “Riverside Rendezvous” hosted by Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 29th annual fundraiser to benefit victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and stalking. At Drifter’s Event Center. Mentalist Zac Tenneboe, a survivor’s personal experiences, and silent, live, and dessert auctions. 5:30-11 p.m. $45 general admission, virtual $400 supporter table, $650 sponsor table. Website: http://www.missourishores.com. Contact: Sarah Reinhart or Shelby Bergeson at 605-224-0256.
Sunday, June 13
One Hope Ecumenical Worship in Griffin Park in front of the park shelter, starting at 9:30 a.m. The four churches joining in these services are First Congregational UCC (Pastor Emily Munger); First United Methodist (Greg Kroger); First Baptist (Russell Jones); and Resurrection Lutheran (Matt Spoden). Will also meet in the park June 20, 27 and July 4. All are welcome in ONE HOPE. Invite your friends and bring your lawn chairs.
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. June 20 — Lance Spears. June 27 — Andrea Royer & Katelyn Hump. More bands to be announced. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8
Monday, June 14
Fort Pierre Community blood drive, sponsored by St John’s Catholic Church, 206 W Main St, Fort Pierre. 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. Contact: Vitalnat blood service’s Abbie Arneson — 605-999-8504.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E. Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club #1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Al-Anon meets every Monday at 103 N. Taylor Ave. (Resurrection Lutheran Church) at 6 p.m. Call Pam at 618-920-7377 or Luann at 605-280-9886.
PAWS Animal Rescue fundraiser. Kris Rotonda from Jordan’s Way stops in Pierre at PAWS Animal Rescue on his 50 state fundraising tour. Facebook live virtual fundraiser for the shelter, located behind Walmart, 6-10 p.m. Games. 75% go to PAWS, 25% to Jordan’s Way. Link to live event: https://www.facebook.com/PawsAnimalRescue. For more information, contact PAWS board president Jen Uecker.
Capital Area Networking Speed Networking event, to network with fellow professionals in the Pierre area. Bring business cards to trade as you rotate around the table in a speed dating format. 7-8:30 p.m. Socialize afterward. At The Fieldhouse, 2013 Eastgate Ave. Contact: Jessica Mefferd, jessica.mefferd@fumic.com. FREE.
Stately Stitchers Guild meeting, second Monday of each month, 6:14-8:45 p.m., Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre. Contact: Pat Wheeldreyer 224-4773.
Tuesday, June 15
June 15-19. S.D. High School Rodeo Finals, in Fort Pierre at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Over 300 of state’s top high school rodeo athletes compete for championship saddles, buckles, prizes, and a spot on the S.D. national team at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska, in July. Announcers Sugar Ray Quinn and Terri Kissack. 5 rodeo performances and 3 cutting and reined cow horse performances. Food and product vendors. Contact: S.D. High School Rodeo Assoc. Admission $15.
Avera St. Mary’s Hospital blood drive, sponsored by Avera St. Mary’s, in the Old Cafeteria, 801 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. 9:15 a.m. — 3:15 p.m. Coordinated by Jerrie Gosch — 605-224-3139.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
Stroke Support Group for survivors/caregivers. Group discussion, speakers, more. Third Tuesday of each month. 415 South Crow St. in Pierre or via ZOOM. Starts at noon. Contact Countryside Support & Memory Center. Cindy M or Maxine at 605-945-0827 or countryside@midconetwork.com. Free — bring a sack lunch if you’d like.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
