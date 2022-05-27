Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers receive instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: 605-335-0364 or feedingsouthdakota.org.

A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Standing Butte Ranch will be holding a field day from 1-3:30 p.m. at Standing Butte Ranch 26314 Tatanka Place. Fort Pierre. Closed toed shoes, hat and water bottle are recommended. Free. For more information, go to https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=69922.

Sunday, May 29

No events listed

Monday, May 30

Memorial Day

Events subject to change for Memorial Day.

Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us

Rawlins library will be closed.

Memorial Service at the T.F. Riggs Theater. Music will start at 10:30 a.m., service will begin at 11 a.m., and luncheon will be after service.

Tuesday, May 31

Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.

Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. Week 1 focus — usually Character Development; Week 2 — usually Emergency services; Week 3 — usually Aerospace Education; Week 4 — usually Safety and Physical Training. Cadets work on drill, leadership, mentoring, team building, and testing. Week 5 — something different. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.

Rawlins Library will host a knitting and crochet club. Coffee, water, and yarn are provided, but you’ll need to bring your own needles and hooks. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The program is open to the public, and no registration is required.

