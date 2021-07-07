Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
July 24 — Family Fun Run, fundraiser for Pierre swimming pool accessories project. At Steamboat park, 9 a.m. Include a series of water obstacles, sprinklers, super soakers, water balloons and slip & slides. Registration: $25 for individual; family of four $40; $5 extra for each additional family member. Register by July 9 to get a fun run t-shirt and sunglasses. To register, visit pierrepool.com. Contact: 605-773-7445.
Thursday, July 8
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Free weekend food for kids, every Thursday now through August 12. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park St. at 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Tales on the River, presented by the Short Grass Arts Council, at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge — 910 N. Deadwood Street. Presentation at 6 p.m. Renae Kueter, case manager and former cultural activities coordinator at the South Dakota Women’s Prison, will discuss how religion is practiced with inmates. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists from 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Book “The Building of Pickstown and Fort Randall Dam” discussed at the Cultural Heritage Center at 7 p.m. Attend there or virtually via Zoom; register at sdhsf.org. Author Bill Lampman of Pickstown tells the history of the town, dam and the Pickstown & Fort Randall Museum. Pierre historian Ken Stewart shares his memories of what Pickstown was like during its heyday. The Corps created the town 1946-1949; the dam 1947-1956; the largest construction project at that time in the state. Contact Dorinda Daniel at 605-773-6006. Free.
Friday, July 9
Women’s Cancer Support. Avera St. Mary’s Women’s Cancer Support is open to all women who are dealing with any type of cancer. Second Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. At Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. Contact: Gloria 224-3131, gloria.rowen@avera.org. Free.
Capital Area United Way (CAUW) campaign kick-off: Be the G.O.A.T. Help raise $555,001 for 17 local nonprofit organizations. Kick-off at Pierre Trappers baseball game. Giveaways, fun between-inning activities, fireworks show.
