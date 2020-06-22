Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Tuesday, June 23
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Virtual Summer Reading Program for Pre-K to 1st grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.
“Aeronautical Engineer” Virtual Summer Camp: online with the SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. OR 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open to ages 3rd grade to 5th grade. Cost: $20 for 4 sessions, $16 for members. Visit sd-discovery.org to register.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
“Nurture Nature” Virtual Summer Camp: online with the SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Open to ages Pre-K to Kindergarten. Cost: $25 for 4 sessions; $20 for members. Visit sd-discovery.org to register.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Wednesday, June 24
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Virtual Summer Reading Program for 2nd grade to 3rd grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.
“Aeronautical Engineer” Virtual Summer Camp: online with the SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. OR 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open to ages 3rd grade to 5th grade. Cost: $20 for 4 sessions; $16 for members. Visit sd-discovery.org to register.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Meals are carry-out only.
Thursday, June 25
Tales on the River presents “The Virtues of Vinegar: The SD Vinegar Museum” by Loren Diggs: online Zoom presentation, 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council. Get the Zoom link on the SGAC’s Facebook page.
