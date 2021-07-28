Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Pierre Capital Area Soccer Association fall season soccer registration open through August 16. For kids 5-12 years old. There is a registration fee based on age group, but scholarships are available. Will not turn anyone away who wants to play. Season starts August 16. Website: http://pierresoccer.com.
Thursday, July 29
Jul 29 - Aug 1. S.D. State Sporting Clay Shoot (Skeet) at Willow Creek Wildlife. Shoots are open to all. Website: https://www.willowcreekwildlife.com. Call: lodge 223-3154, Steve 222-3154, Bob 222-0309.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Free weekend food for kids, every Thursday through Aug. 12. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park St., 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Community Banquet every Thursday -- Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Tales on the River presentation program by the Short Grass Arts Council. Every Thursday evening through August 26, at the Moose Lodge -- 910 N Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Engaging presentations and fascinating stories of the Pierre and Fort Pierre area. Light supper at 6:15 p.m., then at 7 p.m. the free presentation. Email: info@shortgrassarts.org.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. Performer: Kid Dakota Band. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, July 30
July 30-31. Crazy Days is on the 300 block of lower Pierre Street in Pierre, Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be blocked to vehicle traffic on 31st. Don Boyd owns Coop Printing and Advertising Inc. and is the president of the Historic Pierre Street Association board.
Saturday, July 31
We Love Kids Party and free shoes. At Steamboat Park amphitheater, 11 a.m. to at least 1 p.m. Family fun, food, games, and for kindergarten through fifth graders free shoes. Contact: New Life Church, 605-224-1592.
Where the Wild Things Grow exhibit. The Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre opens its new exhibit, which features native plants found in the state. A plant is considered native if it occurs naturally in an ecosystem without being introduced by people. Early South Dakotans became experts at recognizing and using the plants in the plains environment as food, medicine, household items, and adornments. Museum admission is free for S.D. residents. Coronavirus protocols are in place. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Saturday, and 1-4:30 p.m. CST on Sundays and most holidays. Call 605-773-3458 for more information about exhibits, special events, and upcoming activities.
Capital City Farmer's Market, at the corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St., 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Oahe Blues Festival, 6th annual, rock the house! Hector Anchondo headlines, 7-11 p.m. at Grey Goose Store and Social Club. Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) Oahe Chapter hosting an all-vehicle Poker Run before the music begins. Website: https://www.facebook.com/GreyGooseStore. Free.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.