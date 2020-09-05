Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

Tuesday, September 8

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Special Meeting of Pierre School Board: Administration Building, Pierre, 12 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Support Groups: MIssouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Call 224-0256 for details or to request a location.

Wednesday, September 9

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the South Dakota Department of Human Resources.

Community Blood Drive: Catholic Family Service Building, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Carol Uecker at 220-2012 to register. Sponsored by Catholic Daughters. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.

Thursday, September 10

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Community Blood Drive: Grand Opera House, Pierre St., Pierre, 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Call Michele Beeler at 999-8503 to register. Sponsored by Pierre Players. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.

NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:

S.D. Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.

Social Security Administration: local office closed to public entry.

If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

