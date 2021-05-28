Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Through June 7. Pierre Summer Recreation program registration, online. This year: four two-week recreation sessions, the first session starting June 7; also several sports camps. For more information and to register, visit the recreation page at cityofpierre.org or phone 605-224-7445.
Saturday, May 29
Paddleboard class at YMCA Aquatic Center. Fun / challenging Glide Fit class. Enjoy a full body workout while floating in the pool. 8:30 a.m. — 9:30 a.m. Call to reserve a spot. Website https://www.facebook.com/OaheFamilyYMCA. Contact: Oahe Family YMCA. Members free, day pass for non-members.
Capital City Farmers’ Market at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m.-noon. Vendors already on the billing: B&G Produce, Destined Bound Books, Hanisch Farms, Hummingbird, Inner Light 23, Kasemeister Creamery, Nancy’s Nest, and more. Free face painting.
8th annual Disc Golf Wishard Memorial Tournament, Oahe Downstream Recreation Area. Two rounds of 20 holes. Depending on which of 16 divisions, fee $25-$55. Register online at https://www.discgolfscene.com/ or call Dynamic Discs — Sharpe Shooters Disc Golf Club director Dan at 605-209-2788; early registration preferred. Contact: Jo Mikkelsen 605-280-8738.
Family Fun Day at Drifters Bar & Grille 5th anniversary bash. Children’s activities, tap takeover, and live music by Judd Hoos. Contact: 605-220-5014. All day.
“No Worries Band” starts summer concert season at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Children allowed on deck during performance. 5-7 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8. Free.
Monday, May 31 — Memorial Day
Memorial Day program at T.F. Riggs High School Theatre. Music performed by the Capital City Band begins 10:30 a.m., memorial service begins 11 a.m. After the program, luncheon provided by Pierre American Legion Auxiliary Unit 8 at the Legion cabin, 520 S. Pierre Street. Contact: LeRoy Madsen, 605-280-6612, charlies95@live.com
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club #1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
Al-Anon meets every Monday at 103 N. Taylor Ave. (Resurrection Lutheran Church) at 6 p.m. Call Pam at 618-920-7377 or Luann at 605-280-9886.
Tuesday, June 1
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
Pierre Community Blood Drive, sponsored by the Capitol City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Trinity Episcopal Church, at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 408 N. Jefferson, Pierre. 11 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. Coordinated by Ann Holzhauser — 605-280-9364.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
