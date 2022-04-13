Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
Maundy Thursday
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Skywarn Spotter Training class, at the River City Transit Building in Pierre, 5-7 p.m. Learn how thunderstorms form, how to stay safe, be a citizen scientist and report severe weather? Website: https://fb.me/e/1LZYQUqG2. All National Weather Service training sessions are free and open to the public.
Community Banquet every Thursday -- Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
MOPS meeting, at First United Methodist Church, N. Central Ave. in Pierre, 5:30-7:30 p.m. MOPS is a non-denominational group for moms, with children from birth to kindergarten. It welcomes women from any faith background, meeting on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month. Dinner is served and childcare is provided. Moms socialize, have speakers, do crafts, devotions, service projects and more. Be involved in the community and meet friends.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, April 15
Good Friday
Application deadline for 2022-2023 Leadership Pierre nine-month program. Participants hear from area experts, tour places, discuss how and why decisions are made...all with the goal of shaping tomorrow's leaders. Website: http://www.pierre.org/leadershippierre.htm. Contact: Sara Rankin at 605-224-7361 or contactchamber@pierre.org. Application fee of $25, tuition $500 for Chamber members or $650 for non-members.
Happy Hour Science for Adults, sponsored by the South Dakota Discovery Center's Discovery on Tap program. Join us every 3rd Friday at the St. Charles Lounge for lively discussions around Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math with hands-on activities. Meet us in the event room 5:30-7 p.m. This session: fermentation, microbes and food. Website: info@sd-discovery.org. Contact: Bree Oatman at 605-224-8295, breeoatman@sd-discovery.org.
Third Friday Funnies. Comedy nights in the Speakeasy at the Grey Goose Store & Social Club, each third Friday during Jan. through April, 8-11 p.m. Website: https://fb.me/e/2gtevrPW5. Seating is first come. No cover charge.
Saturday, April 16
Easter egg hunt at Northridge Plaza at 10 a.m., and get photos with the Easter bunny from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Live animals on display at The Alley Exchange from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
Easter
Easter Brunch Buffet, Drifters Event Center in Fort Pierre, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Leave the work to us so you can enjoy brunch with family and friends. Website: https://fb.me/e/1ri0amW0E. Adults $25, seniors $20, kids 10 and under $15.
Pierre Elks Lodge no. 1953 sponsors its 68th annual Easter egg hunt on the lawn of the Governor's mansion, 119 N. Washington Ave. in Pierre, on April 17, at 1 p.m. Arrive early. All children are welcome. Free.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
