Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Every Monday through Saturday ending on Christmas Eve, Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign sponsored by Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). To volunteer for a shift (usually 4-6 p.m or 6-8 p.m.) at Walmart or either of the Dakotamarts, call 224-8731.
Ongoing to Dec. 31. Tree House construction at the South Dakota Discovery Center. Volunteer to help during 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. at the Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Kendra Baucom at 605-224-8295.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Christmas at the Capitol, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day through Dec. 26. Display of approximately 80 Christmas trees. It also offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. Some performances may be viewed or replayed on its Facebook page. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. Website: http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday -- Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Archery Prairie Winds 4-H Shooting Sports Program sign-up, 6-7 p.m. Open House and sign-up for the Archery shoot program, at the Izaak Walton Youth Conservation Building, 1200 Izaak Walton Rd. in Pierre. All youth must be enrolled in 4-H. Contact Tim Withers, 605-280-6435.
Memory Connection -- dementia caregivers support group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. Free.
Pierre Players’ “A Prairie Christmas,” at the Grand Opera House, doors open at 6 p.m. Jeff Gould and Dan Schwartz combine stories, memories, nostalgia and favorite Christmas music. Purchase your ticket online or stop by the KCCR radio station at 106 W. Capitol Ave. in Pierre.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s Bonding Over Books Club’s Cookie Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. A new way to meet new people in the Pierre community. Must be 18 years or older. Bring a dozen sugar cookies and cookie decorations; frosting will be provided for decorating the cookies together. Please bring an item to donate to the Pierre Area Referral System. Snacks (other than cookies) are provided.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Dec. 17
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 17, local talent includes Pierre’s Nickolas/Sargeant Trio, 6-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 18, local talent includes Fort Pierre pianist Annie Tucker, 10 a.m. to noon; Pierre vocalist Rebekah Boyer, noon to 12:30 p.m.; students of Pierre’s Andrea Royer Studio, 3-5 p.m.; Pierre’s 6 Nation Army, 5-7 p.m.; Pierre’s Lady Singers Club, 7-8 p.m.
Holiday Storytime at the Rawlins Municipal Library, open to ages 1-100. The first session starts at 10:15 a.m., the second at 11:15 a.m. Features gingerbread stories, activities and snacks. Free.
Dec. 18 and 19. Meet Santa Claus at the Northridge Plaza, noon to 4 p.m.
PAWS Animal Rescue’s fundraising “Paw-iday Store” at Rillings Produce Stand, 224 S. Adams Ave. (corner with E. Wells Ave.) in Pierre. Purchase PAWS signature homemade dog treats, 2022 logo T-shirts, calendars, greeting cards, tumblers, 2021 ornaments and more. 1-4 p.m. Contact: PAWS at 605-223-2287 or Rillings at 605-945-1509.
Sounds of the Season at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Dr., with Ron Smith at the piano and Lori Hall on hand bells. 2-3 p.m. Website: http://www.sdhsf.org. Contact: Holly Crosby. Free.
Hosanna Dance students present “Joy of Christmas” at the studio, 2nd floor of 119 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with limited seating, show starts at 3 p.m. This showcase is the first in-studio performance since 2019. The studio offers classes in ballet and other dance for all ages including adults. Contact: Sunny Hannum, 605-220-1032. Admission is free-will.
“Surprise Package” local vocal ensemble Christmas Concert, at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre, 7-8:30 p.m. Contact: Katie Larson, Katie.Larson.0811@live.com. Free-will donation for PARS.
James Webb Telescope Launch Party at the South Dakota Discovery Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. 1-4 p.m. Join in celebrating the Dec. 22 launch of NASA's new Webb telescope, the largest, most powerful space telescope ever launched into space. Enjoy space themed activities, take home your own Webb telescope, discover how stars form, and more. Included with general admission of $5.
