Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Through Dec. 3. Register for 3rd annual Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Possibly win one of four awards and $100 in Pierre Pride certificates which can be redeemed at any Pierre or Fort Pierre business — Best in Show, Most Lights, People’s Choice or Holiday Business. Voting can be found at www.pierre.org, beginning Dec. 9. A map of all light displays is available by Dec. 9. Winners will be announced by Dec. 29. Website: https://business.pierre.org/form/view/23594. Contact: 605-224-7361, contactchamber@pierre.org. Free.
Christmas at the Capitol, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day Nov. 24 through Dec. 26. Display of approximately 80 Christmas trees. It also offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. Some performances may be viewed or replayed on its Facebook page. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving
YMCA Turkey Trot 5k, registration at 9 a.m. at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, run at 10 a.m. Contact: Aaron Fabel at 605-224-1683 or ajfabel@oaheymca.org. There is a $5 fee.
Oahe Presbyterian Church, 2115 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 605-224-2737. Informal Thanksgiving Service at 10 a.m. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Friday, Nov. 26
Spruce Porch Pot workshops, at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 S.D. Hwy. 34 in Pierre at 2 p.m. You may bring your own 12- to 14-inch diameter pot if you can carry it by yourself. Early pre-registration required, 224-8832. Fee: $10 plus the cost of materials — finished pots usually cost from $40 to $80.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Nov. 27 through Dec. 23. Cultural Heritage Center extends its hours, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays; 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Spruce Porch Pot workshops, at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 S.D. Hwy. 34 in Pierre at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. You may bring your own 12- to 14-inch diameter pot if you can carry it by yourself. Early pre-registration required, 224-8832. Fee: $10 plus the cost of materials — finished pots usually cost from $40 to $80.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Hanukkah
East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center winter open house, 5400 S.D. Hwy. 34 in Pierre. noon to 5 p.m. Store specials. Hot cider, hot chocolate, coffee and snacks.
Spruce Porch Pot workshops, at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 S.D. Hwy. 34 in Pierre at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. You may bring your own 12- to 14-inch diameter pot if you can carry it by yourself. Early pre-registration required, 224-8832. Fee: $10 plus the cost of materials — finished pots usually cost from $40 to $80.
Monday, Nov. 29
City of Pierre Seasoned Citizen Programs. Zumba Gold is at 9 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Zumba Gold is a modified lower-intensity Zumba class for active older adults. Tai Chi is at 10 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Tai chi can boost upper- and lower-body flexibility as well as strength and balance. Yoga and Tai Chi chair exercises at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Senior Center. Classes go through Dec. 22. Free with Senior Center membership, $10 for non-members. Contact: Mindy Cheap, recreation superintendent, 605-773-7445, mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Nov. 29, local talent includes pianist Annie Tucker from Fort Pierre, 5:30-7:30.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) support group meets each Monday at 5:30 p.m at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Rosanne Summerside at 605-222-3874.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Capitol City Al Anon meeting, every Monday at 6 p.m. in the Resurrection Lutheran church at the corner of E. Capitol Ave. and S. Taylor Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Luann Noeske, 605-280-9886.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
