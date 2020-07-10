Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

Saturday. July 11

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Understanding Behaviors of Infants and Toddlers: online class for childcare providers with The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Cost: $5. Call 773-4755 for details.

Infant and Toddler Safety: online class for childcare providers with The Right Turn, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost: $5. Call 773-4755 for details.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Exploring Social and Emotional Development: online class for childcare providers with The Right Turn, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost: $5. Call 773-4755 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Sunday, July 12

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Worship in the Park, Griffin Park in Pierre, 9:30 a.m., open to all.

Monday, July 13

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Virtual Summer Reading Program for teens: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Pierre School Board: online with Zoom, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

