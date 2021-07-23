Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Pierre Capital Area Soccer Association fall season soccer registration open through August 16. For kids 5-12 years old. There is a registration fee based on age group, but scholarships are available. Will not turn anyone away who wants to play. Season starts August 16. Website: http://pierresoccer.com.
Saturday, July 24
Tour de Prairie from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oahe Downstream Recreation Area — 20439 Marina Loop near Fort Pierre.
Grassland Gravel bike ride in the Fort Pierre National Grassland. Three routes of varying length and difficulty that start and end at the Richland Dam Recreation Area about 17 miles north of Pierre. Starts at 7:30 a.m. Rectangular 19-mile route on gravel roads, 34-mile route and 53-mile route. These routes can be rugged, there are more and larger hills than you would expect. The West Shore 40 Mountain Bike Race will be held Aug. 28 at the new trails at the West Shore. Website: www.oahewheelmen.com. Contact: Oahe Wheelmen Bicycle Club president Mike Mueller.
Lamb Auto is hosting an annual vendor fair at the dealership — 801 N. Garfield Ave. to help support local small businesses. Contact Melinda Garcia at 605-295-2750. No charge, just bring your own table. From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays now through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Day of Engineering with the South Dakota Discovery Center and the S.D. Engineering Society from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Talk to engineers at the Center about their jobs and join fun activities for all ages. Website: https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=64734. Call 224-8295 or email kristineheinen@sd-discovery.org. Free.
Jul 23-26 S.D. Junior Legion State Tournament at Hyde Stadium from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Website: http://www.post8baseball.com/. Email: sethdoyle1@yahoo.com. Adults — $10 per day, students and children are free
Pierre Athletic Booster Club’s 15th annual Golf Tournament at Hillsview Golf Course. Registration at 11 a.m. Shotgun Start at noon. $200 per 4-person team. Cart & Green Fees Additional $5 each for up to 4 Mulligans, free throws and free kicks. All funds raised go to Governor athletes. Website: http://Www.gogovernors.com. For pre registration, call Hillsview Golf Shop at 773-6191. For more info, call Randy Vance at 280-8984 or email Govpabc@gmail.com. $200 per four-person team, cart & greens fees.
Rock Out for Amelia. All proceeds go towards supporting Amelia Rounds and her fight against Leukemia. Auction and supper — free-will donation — at Drifters Bar & Grille in Fort Pierre, starting at 5 p.m., then music from the Sidehackers band. Website: https://fb.me/e/1Zc0B6bE8.
Through July 25. Pierre Players present musical “Man of La Mancha” at Grand Opera House — 109 S. Pierre St. from 7:30-9:30 evenings, 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees. The production is available virtually at https://pierreplayers.com/shows/manoflamancha/. Contact: 605-224-7826, info@pierreplayers.com. Adult $15, student — high school and under — and Senior Citizen $13
Sunday, July 25
S.D. Junior Legion State Tournament at Hyde Stadium. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Website: http://www.post8baseball.com/. Email: sethdoyle1@yahoo.com. Adults — $10 per day, students and children — Free.
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8. Bands: July 25 — In & Out. August 1 — Josh Bagwell. August 8 — Hank Harris. August 15 — The Barstool Boys. August 22 — No Worries Band. August 29 — Hidden Timber Band.
Pierre Players present musical “Man of La Mancha” at Grand Opera House — 109 S. Pierre St., 2:00 p.m. The production is available virtually at https://pierreplayers.com/shows/manoflamancha/. Contact: 605-224-7826, info@pierreplayers.com. Adult $15, student — high school and under — and Senior Citizen $13
Monday, July 26
S.D. Junior Legion State Tournament at Hyde Stadium. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Website: http://www.post8baseball.com/. Email: sethdoyle1@yahoo.com. Adults — $10 per day, students and children — Free.
Live music on the Rawlins Municipal Library lawn. Joey Leone and the Chop Shop Band perform at 7 p.m. Features songs by the Beatles, Elvis, Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Neil Diamond. Leone has played with and toured alongside Etta James, Otis Rush, and Buddy Miles. The band has been featured on the mainstage at Sioux Falls JazzFest. They are the inspiration for a character in Grand Theft Auto 3 video game. Friends of the Library selling cold bottled water and cookies as a fundraiser. Bring chairs or blankets for seating. Website: rawlinslibrary.org. Contact: 773-7421. Free.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.