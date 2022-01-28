Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
South Dakota Children’s Ministries’ teacher training sessions, at Calvary United Pentecostal Church, 2410 Stanton Dr. in Pierre. Teacher Training Sessions, 9 a.m. to noon. Childcare provided. Guest speaker Donnie Sheerin, director of promotions for United Pentecostal Church International Children’s Ministries. Save Our Children Kick-off Rally, 1 p.m. Contact: 224-2673.
Legislative Coffee. Discuss the 2022 Legislative Session. Meet at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce building, 800 W. Dakota Ave. in Pierre, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the PACC’s Government Affairs Committee and League of Women Voters. Need not be a chamber member, free to attend.
Soup Supper at Pierre Senior Center, 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Homemade soups (chile, turkey noodle, vegetable beef) with homemade breads and homemade desserts. Great food and lots of conversations. Contact: 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. $5.
Pierre Concert Series sponsors the concert performers “Duo Baldo,” at the Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre, starting at 7 p.m. Third installment of the 2021-2022 series. Violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi are a musical comedy team. Purchase memberships to the Pierre Concert Series by calling 605-224-7909. Tickets per concert for adults and children are also available at the door. Contact: 224-2301.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Through Feb. 10. Dairy Queen, at 519 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, is fundraising for the Boys and Girls Club. The Club is in need of a new outdoor hoop that won’t blow over when it’s windy outside. For every single Blizzard sold until Feb. 10th (delivery, mobile app, drive thru) DQ is donating 25 cents to help purchase a new hoop and its installation.
Won’t You Be My Neighbor series continues at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre, 9-9:45 a.m. This week’s guest nonprofit organization is the Church of Hope, which works at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre. Leaders discuss their mission and contribution to the community. During the 10 a.m. worship service, the discussion is abbreviated, and an offering is taken for that organization. Contact: 605-224-5514.
Annual Chili Cook-off at the First United Methodist Church, North Central Ave. in Pierre, noon to 1:30 p.m., to benefit Pierre Area Referral Service. Come down to try each of the chilis and soups, and then vote for your favorites using canned goods and/or dollars. Contact: 605-224-5939.
Monday, Jan. 31
Blood drive sponsored by Beck Motors, at 1905 N. Garland Ave. in Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Website: https://www.vitalant.org/. Coordinator is Jamie Beck. Contact: 605-224-5912.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s Board of Trustees meeting, 5 p.m. Agenda items include job shadowing, storytime policy, and Library Director Robin Schrupp’s retirement. Website: https://www.vitalant.org/. Contact: 605-773-7421.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Blood drive sponsored by Beck Motors, at 1905 N. Garland Ave. in Pierre, 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Website: https://www.vitalant.org/. Coordinator is Jamie Beck. Contact: 605-224-5912.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. Week 1 focus — usually Character Development; Week 2 — usually Emergency services; Week 3 — usually Aerospace Education; Week 4 — usually Safety and Physical Training. Cadets work on drill, leadership, mentoring, team building, and testing. Week 5 — something different. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
