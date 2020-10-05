Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the South Dakota Department of Human Resources.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: Noon open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Volunteers needed at food bank, 5:30-7:30 p.m., first Tuesday of every month. Assembly at Feeding South Dakota at 20562 Grace Avenue. Contact: Andrew at 494-3663 or email andrew@feedingsouthdakota.org. Pack senior boxes with food commodities distributed to low income seniors throughout central SD. Need 20-30 volunteers.
Free class “Common Sense Parenting.” Enhances parenting skills for parents or caregivers of children 3 years and up. The class is held on six Tuesdays: October 6, 13, 20, 27 November 3, 10. Pre-register 224-3189 or www.growinguptogether.org. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oahe Child Development Center 2307 E Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Contact Dawn Tassler 605-224-3189 gut1@dakota2k.net.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Support Groups: MIssouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Call 224-0256 for details or to request a location.
Free “Creatures of the Night Hide & Seek” at LaFramboise & Farm Islands. All of October; deadline for entries is Nov 1. Keep track of the code words found on each animal sign and email them with your selfie to parkinfo@state.sd.us.One email randomly selected as the winner at each location. Prize is a gift set — constellation throw blanket, combination lantern/flashlight, and “I love the night life” large zippered tote bag.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
The Power of Culture. Virtual presentation. Zoom link will be shared at registration. For more information: Laura Stoltenburg, 605-626-2398, laura.stoltenburg@state.sd.us. Free.
English As A Second Language (ESL). The Right Turn. For more information: 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Free National Disability Employment Awareness Month leadership and organizational culture consultants Think 3D leads you through interactive presentation on the inclusive and intentional workplace culture. Discuss obstacles and strategies to overcome them. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. via Zoom at https://state-sd.zoom.us/meeting/register/ tJwkdumtrzItHNW0iJPDAP 1mX5XmAdC-jks6, contact Laura Stoltenburg 605-626-2398 laura.stoltenburg@state.sd.us.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. CDT, meeting via teams, free, contact Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003. A fun first Wednesday of every month, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moose Lodge, 910 N Deadwood St, Fort Pierre. Contact Commander Kim Hallock at 605-222-7065. Potluck dinner, then membership meeting. All veterans are invited.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carryout only. Everyone is welcome.aging club that focuses on developing public speaking and leadership skills.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Breast Cancer Survivors, 415 S. Crow St., from noon to 1 p.m. Contact 945-0827.
Pierre Community Blood Drive at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor in Pierre, Thursday from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., coordinator Shirley Becker 224-2752.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: Noon closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Pin Presentation to honor Pierre’s Vietnam Veterans is set for Thursday, Oct. 8, from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT. The event is at the Vietnam War Memorial at 500 E. Capitol Avenue in Pierre. All are encouraged to attend. RSVPs are required.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Her Vote. Her Voice. Party fundraiser for the S.D. State Historical Society, 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. Wear 20s style hats/headbands. Fun, food & drink (despite “prohibition”). From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Website https://www.hervotehervoice.org/, at Storm Shelter in Griffin Park. Contact Fee Jacobsen (605) 280-6385 fee331@pie.midco.net.
Pierre Players Presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van.” Grand Opera House doors open 7 p.m.
Riggs Fall Play, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at T.F. Riggs High School theatre. $5 adults, $3 students.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:
S.D. Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.
Social Security Administration: local office closed to public entry.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
